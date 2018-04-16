Fire crews battle fire on Sloan Avenue

Fire crews are fighting a fire at a multi-family home on 1323 Sloan Avenue that started Monday afternoon.
A body was removed from the scene at approximately 2:15 p.m. Fire fighters with two trucks and police officers are on scene working to put a blaze out at the back of the house.
Mike Archer witnessed the smoke inside the building while driving. He said he went inside the building about 15-feet until the smoke was too much. He had to jump off the balcony.
More to come.
