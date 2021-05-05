Fire at Prince Rupert Regional Hospital creates a reduction in services

Northern Health is asking residents to not attend hospital unless necessary

Northern Health Authority is requesting local residents to refrain from attending the Prince Rupert Regional Hospital unless necessary, as some services have been affected by a fire on May 5. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

An early morning fire on May 5 has affected services at Prince Rupert Regional Hospital, and local residents are asked to avoid the hospital if at all possible, Northern Health Authority stated in a social media post.

Clean-up and restoration efforts are already underway by facilities maintenance and contractors.

The small fire was located within the laboratory area which has impacted some services, however, the hospital remains open, including the emergency department.

“Patients who require lab or diagnostic imaging as part of their care needs will be either rescheduled or transferred to another facility with the help of our patient transfer partners,” the post stated.

Patients whose appointments need to be rescheduled will receive a call directly.

“As always, for any emergency health care needs, please call 9-1-1. Thanks to Prince Rupert residents and our staff for their patience. We will provide updates as and if the situation changes,” the health authority stated.

