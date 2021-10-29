Fiery multi-vehicle crash closes Coquihalla Highway

Multiple vehicles are involved in a crash that closed the Coquihalla Highway in both directions on Friday (Oct. 29) morning. (Photo/Denise Hendry) The crash in the Larson Hill area has closed Highway 5. Major delays are expected. (Screenshot/Google Maps)

A northbound multi-vehicle crash near Merritt along the snowy Coquihalla Highway has closed the highway and snarled traffic in both directions.

Photos from the crash site indicate a semi trick and at least two other vehicles are involved in the crash on Larson Hill around 11 a.m.

Heavy snow is coming down, making the highway very slippery.

⚠️ #BCHwy5 CLOSED in both directions between #HopeBC and #Merritt due to a vehicle incident. Assessment in progress, expect major delays and use an alternate route. #Coquihalla ⚠️ — DriveBC (@DriveBC) October 29, 2021

DriveBC has confirmed the highway is closed and an assessment is in progress. Expect major delays and seek alternate routes.

