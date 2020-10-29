Ferry sailings cancelled for Oct. 29th and 30th

B.C. Ferries is still providing ferry service between Tsawwassen and Victoria, 60 years later. (File - Black Press Media)

Sailings of the Nothern Expedition to and from Haida Gwaii have been cancelled due to mechanical difficulty.

Sailings departing from Prince Rupert at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 29 and from Skidegate at 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 30 have been affected as the radar system is experiencing problems, BC Ferries said.

“We are working to resolve the issue and we will keep you informed as soon as more information becomes available,” BC Ferries in a media release. “We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience as a result of this cancellation.

“Our goal is to inform our customers as early as possible of any changes to our scheduled sailings. We recommend that for the most up-to-date sailing and departure information our customers also follow @BCFerries on Twitter, visit our Current Conditions webpage at www.bcferries.com or call us toll free at 1-888-223-3779.”

K-J Millar | Journalist

email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter Send K-JLike theonFollow us on