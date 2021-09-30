The Spirit of Vancouver Island remains out of commission Sept. 30 after first experiencing a mechanical issue Sept. 28. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Spirit of Vancouver Island remains out of commission Sept. 30 after first experiencing a mechanical issue Sept. 28. (Black Press Media file photo)

Ferry cancellations continue between Victoria and Vancouver Thursday

One ferry out of service due to mechanical issue

A mechanical issue with one of BC Ferries’ ships is continuing to cause sailing cancellations between Victoria and Vancouver Thursday (Sept. 30).

Late Tuesday night, BC Ferries announced the Spirit of Vancouver Island was experiencing a problem with its starboard gearbox. Half of sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen were cancelled Wednesday as a result.

The issue continues Thursday and the sailing route will be operating on a reduced schedule, with help from the Queen of New Westminster. Cancelled sailings out of Swartz Bay include the 8 a.m., 12 p.m., and 4 p.m. Out of Tsawwassen, the 10 a.m., 2 p.m., and 6 p.m. will not run.

A number of Friday and Sunday sailings have also been preemptively cancelled. On both Oct. 1 and Oct. 3, the 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. from Tsawwassen and 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. from Swartz Bay will not run.

Customers with bookings on cancelled sailings will be notified and either put on the next sailing or refunded.

READ ALSO: Victoria’s Orange Shirt Day is born out of trauma, friendship and hope

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BCFerriesGreater Victoria

Previous story
B.C. school name switches from racist to First Nations in reconciliation ceremony
Next story
Canada marks first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Just Posted

Ron Nyce is a residential school survivor and said on Sept, 24, he was badly mistreated for being First Nations. For full reconciliation the mistreatment of indigenous peoples must be forgiven, but will not be forgotten as it is a black shadow on the past, he said. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Truth and Reconciliation: Ron Nyce

Prince Rupert artist, Lynn Cociani, helps coordinate the Artist in Residence Program. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Artist in Residence application deadline Sept. 30

A man watches the HMCS Harry DeWolf sail into the Port of Prince Rupert on Sept. 29. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Navy conducts exercises in the Port of Prince Rupert with new vessel

A landslide brought down several metres of debris into the creek on Sept. 21 (Photo courtesy Oldfield Creek Fish Hatchery)
Oldfield Creek Fish Hatchery closed due to severe damage