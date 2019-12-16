Ferry cancellations and wind warning in effect for Haida Gwaii, Monday

A wind warning is in effect for Haida Gwaii Monday night.

A warm front and associated low pressure centre will approach the north coast Monday night.

Winds will rise in the evening as the warm front nears and then reach 90 km/h late in the evening ahead of the low pressure centre.

As the low passes overnight, winds will ease and shift to westerlies of 50 km/h.

Strong winds that may cause damage are expected or occurring.

Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

Skidegate sailing rescheduled

The scheduled return sailing from Skidegate to Prince Rupert on Monday morning at 10:00 am has been delayed to and combined with the scheduled 10:00 am departure on Tuesday, December 17.

Times provided by BC Ferries are weather dependent and are subject to change with little notice.

BC Ferries stated that customers are asked to check in and be prepared for boarding at least 2 hours prior to the revised scheduled departure.

“The safety of our passengers and crew is of primary importance to us. We don’t take the decision to revise sailing schedules lightly, as we know customers rely on us to get to their destinations. We will resume service as soon as it is safe to do so,” stated BC Ferries.

