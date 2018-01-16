The superyacht Cloudbreak called on Cow Bay Marina in August 2017. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Fees levied for superyachts calling on Cow Bay

The Port of Prince Rupert looks to make pedestrian access easier with the city to charge superyachts

After Cow Bay Marina generated an estimated $1.5 million to businesses in Prince Rupert between June and August of 2017, the first council meeting of 2018 addressed raising fees for unexpected demands.

In particular, superyachts calling on the marina would pay fees for services such as garbage, recycling, resupply deliveries and crew exchanges. So far, city staff have received calls from yachting agents asking about such services for the 2018 season, and the agenda reports more boaters have indicated they will add Prince Rupert to their summer plans instead of bypassing it on the way to Alaska.

In August 2017, Prince Rupert welcomed the world’s largest private residential yacht, which is home to 165 people, as well as a yacht so big it had a helipad on board.

The proposed fee could see a five to eight per cent revenue increase next year, Councillor Blair Mirau said in a tweet. In the Jan. 15 council meeting agenda, city staff reported nearly two-thirds of annual income comes from the tourism season in June to August.

The Port of Prince Rupert also announced its plans for the upcoming tourist season, as they break ground on their project to extend the corridor along the waterfront. The walkway is planned to allow pedestrians to easily access Cow Bay from the Northland Cruise Terminal.

In a tweet, the Port of Prince Rupert stated the project is expected to be complete in May 2018.

Construction begins on a waterfront walkway between Cow Bay and the Northland Cruise Terminal. (Port of Prince Rupert)

