‘Feeling like we’re drowning’: Tenants of run down Terrace building fear for future

Bonnie Forsythe with her family at the Coachman Apartments complex in Terrace. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock/Terrace Standard) Coachman Apartments tenant Vivian Wright shows black mould covering the ceiling of her shower. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock/terrace Standard) Ice coming out of an electrical socket inside one of the units at the Coachman Apartments complex in Terrace. (Submitted photo) Tenant Christina Harvie points at damage to the ceiling of the Coachman Apartments parking area. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock/Terrace Standard) Tenant Christina Harvie points at damage to a door in the lobby of the Coachman Apartments complex. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock/Terrace Standard) Audrianna Munroe and Christina Harvie at Denny’s after being evacuated from the Coachman. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock/Terrace Standard) William Boake is one of the tenants who stayed behind when others evacuated. Others are bringing him water and checking in on him regularly. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock/Terrace Standard)

Tenants living at the Coachman Apartments complex in Terrace have been dealing black mould, electrical problems and broken water pipes for years, they say. They’re now faced with uncertain futures after freezing temperatures caused pipes to burst throughout the building on Boxing Day.

Most tenants chose to leave on the advice of city officials and the fire department Dec. 26, while others stayed behind not wanting to leave their homes despite broken fire alarms and no running water.

Longtime tenant Christina Harvie, now staying in a hotel provided by the province, told The Terrace Standard on a tour of the troubled building. Two of the three occupied units visited had black mould, other occupied units had broken doors leading into the hallways of the building.

Parts of the roof of the building are unfinished and the ceiling of the interior parking area appears to be falling apart. Pictures supplied to The Terrace Standard show ice coming out of an electrical socket on an interior wall.

“The condition of the building when I first moved in was already deplorable,” Harvie said.

“A lot of tenants were fearful of calling the city or calling northern health or the health unit because they thought that they would just shut the building down. None of us have anywhere to go.”

Vivian Wright worries black mould covering her shower ceiling could be affecting her family’s health.

Despite nothing conclusive after a visit to a doctor, she experiences headaches and breathing problems.

While she’s been looking for another place to live for years, Wright said she can’t find anything affordable that will accept her pets, adding that she’s a single mother, working full-time and her son lives with a disability.

“I’ve been living here for nine years and it’s been pretty much terrible but it’s all we have for now.

“It’s like we’re just stuck here and there’s nowhere to go. And now we’re just in limbo. I’m staying in a one-bedroom hotel room with my son and pets, they’re upset and they want to be home but we don’t feel safe.”

Bonnie Forsythe shares a small two-bedroom apartment with her husband, four young children, a cat and a dog.

Also unable to find another place to live since moving to the building in 2015, Forsythe and her family suffer from breathing problems that they attribute to black mould in the kitchen.

“My oldest kid is sick and we’ve had health problems and we’ve been sick constantly as we’ve been living in the building. Now that we’re out of there and in a hotel we’re all able to breathe better,” said Forsythe.

To make matters worse, the door to their balcony was left unrepaired, exposing the family to the elements amid -30 weather this past winter.

“I had no idea what to do. My kids were cold. They’d come out into the living room and they’d be freezing. We had a blanket there but it just wasn’t enough,” Forsythe said.

“Because I had no money, I had to reach out to the community and ask if they could give me some heaters. And they did. A lady bought me a heater and then another lady gave me a heater.”

Terrace Mayor Sean Bujtas personally intervened on Dec. 26 when the water pipes blew.

The mayor broke into the building manager’s office to get the keys, then he went door-to-door alongside fire chief John Klie telling tenants that the water was being turned off and suggesting they evacuate to hotels.

Since then he’s been in meetings with various levels of government looking for a solution.

The mayor estimates 30 of the 48 units are now occupied with about 55 people now staying in hotels. The province is providing hotel rooms and meal vouchers to tenants at least until Jan. 19.

“Time is the biggest issue. It’s trying to get these things fixed before supports run out. I will lobby to get those supports continued,” said Bujtas.

“So far we’ve been successful at that. I’m optimistic about that but we want to just make sure that people are housed until they can get back into the facility. There’s a lot of people working on this trying to solve a complex issue that’s been thrown at us. The government’s support has been excellent.”

BC Liberal Skeena MLA Ellis Ross described living conditions at the Coachman as “shocking” and suggested the province buy the property to convert into low-income housing.

“I saw disrepair, I smelled mould, I saw all the water damage and I just saw the conditions that these people are living in. I think that the fear that residents have for renovictions is real,” Ross said.

“That’s been happening all over B.C. and I think the only way around that is to ensure that the B.C. government steps in, because the B.C. government has done it before. I don’t see any reason why they can’t do that here.

“The short term fixes are good but ultimately I think we need to get to the point where they clean up the estate and ultimately B.C. has got to come in and they’ve got to own that facility so that nobody gets evicted.”

The situation is further complicated by the Dec. 18 death of the building’s landlord, Irving Kirsch, in Vancouver. While described by tenants as unsympathetic to their plight, Kirsch has been their only point of contact to request needed repairs that tenants say he was rarely willing to make.

Bujtas and spokespeople for the province say they need to get in touch with Kirsch’s estate to figure things out before moving forward with any plans.

The B.C. Ministry of Housing’s Residential Tenancy Branch (RTB) said staff are “working with several agencies to support tenants and find a long-term resolution.”

Because “the situation is developing and involves unresolved legal issues,” the RTB declined to comment further. The Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness said they’re coordinating with the city, B.C. Housing and local non-profits to secure housing for displaced residents.

In the meantime tenants are afraid of losing what little they have left to hang on to.

“We all want some sort of stability. It’s really hard for me to think what the future is going to be,” said Wright.

“I know a lot of people who have moved from Terrace to Houston, to Smithers or Kitimat because there’s nowhere to live here. So, that’s where we’re at right now and it’s feeling like we’re drowning.”

