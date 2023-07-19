Feds buy 110 seats for Lester Centre

$85,000 in federal funding awarded for the performing arts centre’s “Please Be Seated” campaign

The Lester Centre’s seat replacement initiative got a huge boost from the federal government this week.

The “Please Be Seated” project intends to replace all 694 seats in the theatre, which are showing their age after 36 years. Funding of $85,000 through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund will go a long way to achieve that goal, said Lester Centre general manager Chris Armstrong.

“We’re very grateful for the financial support of the federal government, who have shown through this funding program that improving the physical condition of performing arts centres will allow a variety of experiences for audiences and performers across the country,” he said.

The current seats were installed when the performing arts centre was built in 1987 and “the new seats will ensure audience members can sit in comfort to watch shows for many more years,” stated a Lester Centre press release.

“Our communities deserve quality cultural spaces that allow them to come together around our favourite stories and artists,” said the Minister of Canadian Heritage, Pablo Rodriguez.

So far, a seat sale, allowing individuals and organizations to literally buy a seat — when they install the new ones, buyers will get to take home the old ones — has raised $30,000 at $800 per seat.

“It’s always amazing to see the support of the community for the performing arts,” said Crystal Lorette, president of the Prince Rupert Performing Arts Centre Society, who served for 15 years as general manager.

“People in this community really love the Lester Centre, and it continually shows up in their support, whether it be as audience members, as performers on stage, or as donators to a project like this.”

The combination of local fundraising and the latest federal injection brings the Lester Centre approximately one-fifth of the way to the current estimate $555,200 to replace all the seats. The federal contribution pays for approximately 110 seats.

