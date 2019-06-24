Haisla Bridge.

Feds announce funds to replace Kitimat’s Haisla River Bridge

Bill Morneau said Ottawa’s $275 million will also help fund high energy-efficient gas turbines

Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau announced a $275-million investment towards the LNG Canada plant in Kitimat on Monday, including $55 million to replace the Haisla River Bridge.

Touting it as more support for the largest private sector investment in Canadian history, Morneau told a news conference at the Kitimat Rod and Gun Club that the other $220 million will help fund high energy-efficient gas turbines to minimize greenhouse gas emissions and fuel use.

The bridge is in need of major repairs or replacement to accommodate the growing amount of industrial traffic going to the liquefied natural gas plant.

District council faced having to borrow $20 million to overhaul the bridge or put towards a replacement.

RELATED: Roads, hospital, bridge focus for Skeena MLA

READ MORE: Haisla Bridge – to renovate or to rebuild

The federal government said the replacement is expected to create up to 100 jobs over the four-year construction period.

