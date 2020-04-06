Feds and Chamber of Commerce team up to support businesses

Chamber of Commerce luncheons are on hold during the pandemic but they are offering weekly phone conferences in Prince Rupert for business owners. Seen in this photo is DP World’s Michael Pucci, manager of compliance and government relations. He addressed the Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Jan 16. He stressed the significance of Prince Rupert being a grand scale international port. (Photo by: K-J Millar/The Northern View) DP World’s Michael Pucci, manager of compliance and government relations addressed the Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce on Jan 16. He stressed the significance of Prince Rupert being a grand scale international port. (Photo by: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce and the Federal government have joined forces to support and assist small businesses in the Prince Rupert area during the COVID-19 pandemic, by way of new programs and weekly business conference calls.

“The goal of the call is to create collaboration within our business community as well as answer any questions that they may have,” Anthony Yecyec, executive director of Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce, said.

“On the calls, we invite Hon. MLA Jennifer Rice, Hon. MP Taylor Bachrach, Economic Development Manager Paul Vendittelli and many other local community partners to answer any local businesses questions and challenges they currently face”.

The weekly calls are held on Mondays at 3 pm.

Also, available as of April 6, is added support for business owners, with a new website which has links and documents that can help support local businesses now.

“The Canadian Business Resilience Network (CBRN) will provide up to date tools, supports and information to our local business community. With their close partnership with the Federal government, the CBRN.ca website can be a hub of information for Prince Rupert businesses to stay on top of credible information,” Yecyec said.

“The Canadian Chamber of Commerce (CCC) has established the CBRN in partnership with the Government of Canada to help the business community prepare, persevere and, ultimately, prosper in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, ” said the Canadian Chamber of Commerce.

Tools available for businesses include a standalone website that will serve as a central hub for information, news and insights. It will be used as a resource and as a platform for engaging businesses, said CCC, as well as offering information sharing and awareness building initiatives, including newsletters and webinars.

Analysis and reporting on business, industry and economic trends across the country to see what is working and where gaps might exist will also be conducted, CCC said.

“COVID-19 has provided us with an unprecedented challenge, but Canadians are resilient. The Canadian Business Resilience Network is about business and government stepping up together to make sure every Canadian business has the information it needs and a fighting chance to make it through,” said Jackie King, chief operating officer, of CCC.

The aim is to instil confidence in Canadian business and the economy by work closely with Federal government and within the business community to ensure the right supports are in place CCC said. The program will be a conduit for information from the government to the private sector (and vice versa), CCC said

“We know that Canadian businesses of all sizes are facing incredible economic hardship in these difficult and uncertain times. Our government is taking strong and decisive action to provide them with immediate relief—helping them keep costs low, keep up with their operational costs like rent, and keep Canadians employed,” Mary Ng, Minister of small business, export promotion and international trade.

The Canadian Business Resilience Network will support businesses and keep them informed as we navigate this incredible challenge,” Ng said.

The Canadian Business Resilience Network brings together the Canadian Chamber’s vast network of over 450 local chambers of commerce and boards of trade, along with over 100 of Canada’s leading business and industry associations, including the Business Council of Canada, the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business, the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, and Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters. It will also have the support of partners such as Canada Life, Export Development Canada, Grant Thornton LLP and Advertek.

