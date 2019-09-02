Justin Trudeau, Andrew Scheer and Jagmeet Singh.

Federal party leaders focus on wooing union heartland for Labour Day

Trudeau, Singh and Scheer all head to Hamilton, Ont.

Wooing workers in Canada’s union heartland is the focus for federal party leaders on this Labour Day.

Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh are all headed to Hamilton, Ont.

Both Trudeau and Singh are participating in Labour Day parades and picnics, while Scheer is expected to attend the Labour Day classic football game.

Hamilton has a long-standing connection to Canada’s union movement as the historic epicentre of the steel industry and related businesses.

It was there in the 1870s that workers first agitated for the government to legislate shorter work days, an effort that eventually led to the first national union.

Hamilton is home to five federal ridings: the Liberals hold two, the NDP two and the Conservatives one, with the vote bouncing between all three parties in recent elections.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
33 missing after boat catches fire off coast of California
Next story
Man in his yard, mail carrier at work among Texas shooting rampage victims

Just Posted

MVP of the Week: Home, home on the road

Jacqueline Bromley finds her peace on the road — albeit in very different mediums

Prince Rupert RCMP shoot and kill aggressive dog

Dog had been acting aggressively toward members of the public

NCRD in brief: Upcoming Strategic Plan the priority at Committee of the Whole meeting

Erosion prevention, trail development and All Native Basketball Tournament among the agenda items

Expectant father in Prince Rupert wins top prize in lottery game

Keith Paterson turned $2 into $21,000

Prince Rupert Rotary hosts District Governor

Bala Naidoo spoke about the club’s accomplishments, and plans for the future

Heart of Our City: Sharing a piece of history

Mona Izumi volunteers at the North Pacific Cannery to share the story of her Japanese heritage

WEB POLL: Do you agree with the province that parents should be mandated to submit their child’s vaccination records?

B.C.’s mandatory vaccine registry for schoolchildren begins in Sept.

The Northern View announces inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby in Prince Rupert

More than $7,000 up for grabs for biggest legal salmon and halibut

What role will feminism play in the upcoming federal election?

Any government that sets out to disrupt the status quo on equality issues may be vulnerable to criticism

Couple billed $6K in B.C. speculation tax, believes retirees targeted unfairly

Retiree has lived in Mitchell Street home for 67 years

Pelicans pay rare visit to Shuswap Lake

American White Pelicans nest on only one lake in B.C. but fly far for food.

Federal party leaders focus on wooing union heartland for Labour Day

Trudeau, Singh and Scheer all head to Hamilton, Ont.

Meat-subscription-box companies take over marketing chores for B.C. farmers

City dwellers can also go to a local butcher to purchase local, ethically raised cuts

Man in his yard, mail carrier at work among Texas shooting rampage victims

The shooting began with a routine traffic stop outside Odessa where the gunman opened fire on police

Most Read