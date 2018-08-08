NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is running for the MP seat in Burnaby South. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to run in Burnaby byelection

Kennedy Stewart recently gave up the riding so he could run for mayor in Vancouver

Federal New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh will be running for a seat in Parliament in Burnaby, B.C.

Singh announced his candidacy for the riding of Burnaby South, which former New Democrat MP Kennedy Stewart recently gave up so he could run for mayor in Vancouver.

Speaking in front of supporters at an outdoor film production studio in the riding, Singh says he’s running because he wants the government to invest in housing and Pharmacare.

Singh told the crowd he also running because he doesn’t want the Liberal government to invest billions of public dollars in a 65-year-old “leaky pipeline.”

The expanded Trans Mountain pipeline will run through Burnaby and Singh has opposed the expansion and called for a more thorough environment review process for the pipeline.

The byelection has yet to be scheduled, but must be called within six months of when Stewart vacated the seat in June.

Singh sat in Ontario’s legislature and served as the provincial NDP’s deputy leader before he ran to replace Tom Mulcair as the federal leader.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. city to remove Sir John A. Macdonald statue from City Hall
Next story
No B.C. region left untouched with 462 wildfires burning

Just Posted

Teens raise $1,000 for Nelson Kinney Lung Clinic

James and Katie Ryeburn rallied friends to raise money for the memorial clinic

Competition heats up at Hot August Nites races

Drag racing held at Northwest Regional Terrace-Kitimat Airport over the August long weekend

Eulachon habitat nets grant for population study

Lax Kwa’alaams will lead project assessing Ecstalls and Lower Falls rivers near Prince Rupert

Rupert Red are Rumble reigning champs for second year

Peewee street hockey team from Prince Rupert were undefeated at the River Boat Days tournament

Third finish for Breaker’s Breezers at River Boat Days

Prince Rupert ladies soccer team continues to shine at tournaments in their first year

Planting party for North Coast community garden

Transition Prince Rupert roots its second edible garden on Overlook Street

The Northern View 2018 Readers Choice

Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Sept. 7

Update: Highway 3 closed as BC Wildfire fights grass fire near Hedley

Air support is on its way to the fire that is backing up traffic on Highway 3

B.C. city to remove Sir John A. Macdonald statue from City Hall

Decision made in 2017 through approval of Witness Reconciliation Program

Campfires banned on Haida Gwaii

Risk of wildfire now rated as “extreme”

No B.C. region left untouched with 462 wildfires burning

More wildfires have started in 2018 than 2017, but those fires have burned far less hectares.

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to run in Burnaby byelection

Kennedy Stewart recently gave up the riding so he could run for mayor in Vancouver

Eat like a pirate on Aug. 15

White Spot’s annual Pirate Pak Day charity fundraiser returns for a ninth straight year

A good scratch is just as worthy as good food for cows: study

UBC researchers find dairy cows want scratching brush just as much as fresh feed

Most Read