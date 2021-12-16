J.R. Rardon photo A fishing crew brings aboard a net filled with herring, foreground, during the 2017 harvest off the mouth of French Creek in March.

J.R. Rardon photo A fishing crew brings aboard a net filled with herring, foreground, during the 2017 harvest off the mouth of French Creek in March.

Federal government announces closure of most Pacific herring fisheries

Exception will be harvests by First Nations for food and ceremonial purposes

Most commercial fisheries for Pacific herring on the West Coast have been closed with the exception of harvests by First Nations for food and ceremonial purposes.

Fisheries Minister Joyce Murray says in a statement that this “cautious” approach to Pacific herring management is based on recently intensified risks to wild salmon.

Pacific herring are an important food source for the salmon, sea birds, marine mammals and other fish.

Murray says herring are vital to the health of the ecosystem and stocks are in a fragile state, so an effort must be made to “protect and regenerate this important forage species.”

She says harvesting of Pacific herring will be reduced to a 10 per cent rate in the Strait of Georgia with a maximum total allowable catch of 7,850 tonnes.

The statement says the decision was taken with the aim of providing sustainable fishing opportunities and increasing stock, while considering the decline of wild salmon, and the impacts of the recent floods and landslides on fish habitats in B.C.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Hundreds gather off mid-Vancouver Island to protest herring fishery

RELATED: DFO releases final herring plan for 2021

Fisheries and Oceans Canada

Previous story
Regulator denies Uber expansion across B.C., ‘not convinced’ of need outside Lower Mainland
Next story
Doctors’ group urges B.C. to expedite booster shots as Omicron moves in

Just Posted

RJ LaRose, on Dec. 14 at the Lester Centre of the Arts. A former CFL player, he provides talks across Canada and the U.S. about breaking the silence and stigma on violence against women and girls. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert culture toward women needs improvement

Kellan Russel on drums at a Jingle Bell Rock Concert practice on Dec. 15 at the Lester Centre of the Arts with Ring System Studio. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
The sounds of Jingle Bell Rock rings out

A bill to lower the voting age to 16 was introduced on Dec. 13, to federal Parliament by Skeena-Bulkley MP, Taylor Bachrach, seen with his teen daughter at the LGBTQ pride event in Kitimat, on June 25. (BP File Photo)
Bachrach has faith 16-year-olds will take voting seriously

Joan Mostad, on Dec 15, shows the painting she created for the church as a memorial to her father. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Painted art and carpentry crosses generations in Prince Rupert church