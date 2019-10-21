Skeena Bulkley Valley declared for NDP

Skeena-Bulkley Valley 2019 federal election candidates (left to right, top to bottom): Taylor Bachrach (NDP), Claire Rattee (Conservative), Dave Birdi (Liberal), Mike Sawyer (Green), Rod Taylor (Christian Heritage), Jody Craven (People’s Party), Danny Nunes (Independent), Merv Ritchie (Independent).

8:40 55/219

Bachrach 3946

Rattée 2566

Birdi 1025

Sawyer 666

Craven 172

Taylor 146

Nunes 37

Ritchie 31

8:30 p.m. BREAKING: Taylor Bachrach will be headed to Ottawa as the new MP for the Skeena-Bulkely Valley. He was declared the winner at approximately 8:30 p.m.

With 20 per cent of polls now reporting, Black Press Media has called the Skeena Bulkley Valley for NDP candidate Taylor Bachrach with 46.7 per cent of the vote.

Bachrach has served as the mayor of Smithers since 2011. It will be the first time since 2004 that the region has been represented by someone other than Nathan Cullen, who decided not to run this election. The area stays orange though, as the NDP once again ran the most successful campaign.

People’s Party candidate Jody Craven “would like to thank the PPC, my riding, my team and especially my family who didn’t see me for days while I was out on the campaign trail. Even though I lost, I won’t give up. I will still be involved in the public, taking up people’s issues and concerns I learned during the campaign that there are a lot of serious issues that still haven’t been addressed – government has to step up and start supporting Skeena Bulkley Valley. We have issues with the forestry industry in the north and a lack of cellphone coverage along Highway 16. We should be doubling up on our healthcare as well. I am very honoured that the PPC had faith in me and chose me to run on their behalf in the election. I will be back again, in 18 months – I won’t give up.”

“When I ran the last provincial election I took about five per cent of the vote. It kind of shocked me how well I did. With eight candidates running, the fear factor really drives people…I think that’s why people have gone really hard to the NDP again,” said Independent Merv Ritchie.

8:25 p.m. 40/219

“Commenting as of the last update, Independent Merv Ritchie had secured 20 votes, two votes behind the other Independent candidate Danny Nunes at 22 votes. Ritchie, who has been away from the riding for a personal matter, said he wants to congratulate NDP Taylor Bachrach for a “spectacular” campaign,” reports Brittany Gervais from The Terrace Standard.

Bachrach 2324

Rattée 1688

Birdi 612

Sawyer 368

Craven 116

Taylor 81

Nunes 24

Ritchie 21

8:20 p.m. 35/219

“So far, NDP candidate Taylor Bachrach has secured 46.9 per cent of the vote with 15 per cent of polls reporting, 700 votes ahead of Conservative Claire Rattée. If Bachrach is able to hold on to the lead once 20 per cent of polls are reported, it may be safe to say he’s secured his seat as the next MP for the Skeena Bulkley Valley,”reports Brittany Gervais from The Terrace Standard.

Bachrach 1911

Rattée 1206

Birdi 465

Sawyer 315

Craven 73

Taylor 66

Nunes 22

Ritchie 20

NDP Campaign volunteers are anxiously waiting results. Taylor Bachrach is scheduled to appear later on tonight.(Maricia Barker, Smithers Interior News).

Mike and supporters watching the results trickle in.(Thom Barker, Smithers Interior News).

LIVE MAP: Results in Canada’s 2019 federal election

8:13 p.m. 20/219, NDP and conservative are way ahead in the lead

Bachrach 1462

Rattée 889

Birdi 352

Sawyer 269

Craven 54

Taylor 49

Nunes 19

Ritchie 16

8:05 p.m. 20/219

Bachrach 960

Rattée 310

Sawyer 196

Birdi 164

Taylor 30

Craven 23

Ritchie 10

Nunes 9

LATEST: People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier projected to lose his seat

8:03 p.m. 17/219

“Big cheer went up here when Jenica Atwin was declared elected for greens in Fredericton,” reports Smithers Interior News reporter Thom Barker from Sawyer’s headquarters.

Bachrach 703

Rattée 238

Sawyer 151

Birdi 136

Taylor 24

Craven 14

Nunes 8

Ritchie 6

LATEST: Liberals take early lead in Election 2019 as last polls close

LIVE: Liberals to win most seats in 2019 federal election

7:55 p.m. 12/219

“Mike Sawyer is excited to be at 13.8% of the vote,” reports Smithers Interior News reporter Thom Barker from Sawyer’s headquarters.

Bachrach 302

Rattée 151

Sawyer 90

Birdi 80

Taylor 16

Craven 5

Nunes 5

Ritchie 3

7:50 p.m.: 10/219 votes flying in with Independents Nunes and Ritchie on the board

Bachrach 199

Rattée 137

Birdi 69

Sawyer 64

Taylor 15

Craven 5

Nunes 3

Ritchie 1

7:40 p.m.: 3/219 polls in, Conservatives take the lead

Conservative, Rattée 19;

NDP, Bachrach 14;

Liberal, Birdi 8;

Green, Sawyer 4;

Christian Heritage, Taylor 3