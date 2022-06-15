Fathers day celebrations flying high at Seal Cove float plane base

Seal Cove float plane base will be a hub of activity on Father’s day weekend with summer solstice celebrations, classic car show, barbeque and live music on June 18. (Photo: supplied/Emmiline Millar)

Seal Cove will be the hub of activity on the summer solstice weekend, celebrating Father’s day with a classic car show, airplane building contests and live music entertainment.

Inland Air Charters and the Seal Cove Plane Base invite owners of classic and antique cars for a show and shine from noon to 5 p.m. on June. 18.

“Come down and show off your summer ride. Tell stories of how you gained your prize and what you have done to bring her back into shape,” said Dave Boyce, event organizer, adding even if cars are incomplete, the invitation is open to share dreams and plans for restoration.

This is the first year such an event has been held at the location and will include plane tours, origami aircraft competitions, a barbeque, a historical and art exhibition and an evening concert by Jackie and the Beavers.

Artists with a plane or bird-related art are invited to show and/or sell their pieces. Boyce said that registration is encouraged, and there will be no registration fees for events.

Pilots and mechanics who fly and work on float planes will be available for meet and greets to give tours and talks about the aircraft that service the Northcoast.

An aircraft-making competition will put a little lift under youngster’s and parents’ wings at 2 p.m. after a 1:30 check-in. Three classes of competition divided into two age divisions will be judged by pilots and artists for various aeronautical feats.

Planes will be judged in aerobatics on loops, banks and sides; distance for the best flyer in length measurement; and most beautiful judged on complexity and decoration.

Designs may use only one regular-sized sheet of copy paper.

After a 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. barbeque will be a live concert from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. featuring Jackie and the Beavers to close out the afternoon events.

For more information or to register, phone Dave Boyce at (250) 624-2577.