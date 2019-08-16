Samples of pure drugs that could kill the average human - heroin, fentanyl and carfentanil, a synthetic opioid 100 times more powerful than fentanyl - at the New Hampshire State Police Forensic Laboratory in Concord. MUST CREDIT: Washington Post photo by Salwan Georges.

Fatal overdoses in B.C. drop 30% during first half of year

A total of 538 people have died between January and June, BC Coroners Service reports

The BC Coroners Service is reporting a 30 per cent decrease in overdose deaths in the first six months of 2019.

The promising news, released Friday, comes as B.C. saw 73 fatal overdoses in June – a 35 per cent decrease compared to the same month last year.

This means that about 18 people are dying from illicit drugs every week, down from the roughly 28-per-week average last year.

A total of 538 people have been killed by the toxic drug supply, predominately in Vancouver, Surrey, Victoria and Abbotsford.

Illegal fentanyl was detected in four of every five toxicity tests during autopsies. Carfentanil – used to tranquilize elephants and other large animals – was found in 49 deaths.

More to come.

