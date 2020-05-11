Fatal motorcycle accident

Under investigation, RCMP want to hear from any witnesses

RCMP are investigating a fatal, single vehicle, motorcycle accident on May 9, 45 km outside of Prince Rupert.

Prince Rupert RCMP are investigating a single vehicle motorcycle fatality just outside of the city and are requesting to speak to speak to any witnesses.

The crash occurred on Hwy 16 near kilometre 45 on May 9 at 5:14 p.m.

An off duty RCMP officer from Prince Rupert came upon the scene to find the lone rider of the Harley Davidson motorcycle already deceased. The driver died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Evidence at the scene suggested that the motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve on the highway and left the roadway. Police believe speed may have been a factor.

Police have spoken with people who were at the scene, however no one actually witnessed the crash having come upon it after it had happened.The investigation is ongoing and police would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed, or have information regarding the crash.

If you have not yet spoken with police you are asked to call the Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-627-0700 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477.

