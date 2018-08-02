Fatal crash, wildfire cause traffic snarls on Alberta-B.C. boundary

Motorists are being detoured further south via Highway 3 through the Crowsnest Pass

A fatal collision and a wildfire are causing major traffic snarls for people trying to drive east or west through the mountain parks along the Alberta-B.C. boundary.

RCMP say the Trans-Canada Highway is closed near Field, after a woman was killed in a traffic accident.

Mounties say traffic is backed up in both directions.

Meanwhile, Highway 93 remains closed in both directions from Radium, into Alberta due to a forest fire.

There is no information on when either route will reopen.

Motorists are being detoured further south via Highway 3 through the Crowsnest Pass.

The Canadian Press

