Salvation Army Food Bank in Prince Rupert will benefit from funds from Farm Credit Canada for a walk-in refrigerator. Most food is currently stored on shelves, Lieutenant Sabrina Silvey said on March 19. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Farm Credit Canada assists local food bank with $25,000

Funding for equipment is a portion of $1.5 million to assist rural communities

Prince Rupert Salvation Army will benefit in the amount of $25,000 through Farm Credit Canada (FCC) AgriSpirit Fund to purchase and install a new walk-in refrigerator and mechanical equipment for the local Food Bank.

The donation is a portion of $1.5 million in funds to support 92 community groups across Canada for rural capital projects.

“The FCC AgriSpirit Fund supports rural communities at the heart of Canadian agriculture,” Sophie Perreault, FCC executive vice-president and chief operating officer.said.

“We are honoured to support the projects that help keep these communities as vibrant hubs for rural Canadians.”

“This year, the FCC AgriSpirit Fund awarded between $5,000 and $25,000 for community improvement projects that enhance the lives of rural residents. Examples include capital expenditures on equipment purchase and installation, energy efficient building improvements and repairs, and the purchase of rescue and fire equipment,” FCC said in a statement on Sept. 8.

Over the past 17 years, the FCC AgriSpirit Fund has supported 1,356 projects, an investment of $16.5 million.

 
K-J Millar | Journalist 
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Inside the ongoing mission to scrub clean B.C.’s wild beaches
Next story
Killing spree still feeds unease in B.C.’s isolated north, one year later

Just Posted

Farm Credit Canada assists local food bank with $25,000

Funding for equipment is a portion of $1.5 million to assist rural communities

Police search for wanted Prince Rupert Man

David Wagner escaped custody

DP World strikes major investment infusion

Does so with Quebec-based pension fund

Wettest summer on record in Prince Rupert

Prince Rupert summer rainfall is highest ever recorded

September is literacy month

Literacy month has kicked off in September with International Literacy Day (ILD2020)… Continue reading

Thousands of students return to schools as new COVID-19 cases emerge

Experts say returning to class is important for children’s social and academic development

Farmers call on B.C. NDP to allow more housing, business

Secondary homes, restaurants, rentals can keep farms viable

Abbotsford’s pink-haired pitching phenom throws 83 mph fastball

Baseball prodigy Raine Padgham records impressive throwing speed at recent Baseball BC camp

Criminality involved in Fort St. James man’s disappearance: BC RCMP

William Leonard Price was last seen on Aug. 29.

Green party leadership race nearly doubles party membership numbers

Party officials say the Greens added 15,000 new people to their membership list during the campaign

Coquihalla crash victim awarded $9 million in BC Supreme Court

Man who collided with tractor trailer driver who swerved erratically can no longer live independently

Liberals extend commercial rent-relief program for last time

The rent-relief program provides forgivable loans that cover half of rent for eligible small businesses

B.C. planning up to 15 First Nations justice centres across the province

Such centres have already opened in Merritt, Prince George and Prince Rupert

Lots to learn in COVID-19 orientation week for B.C. schools

Schools step up ventilation, expand to outdoor spaces

Most Read