Farm Credit Canada assists local food bank with $25,000

Prince Rupert Salvation Army will benefit in the amount of $25,000 through Farm Credit Canada (FCC) AgriSpirit Fund to purchase and install a new walk-in refrigerator and mechanical equipment for the local Food Bank.
The donation is a portion of $1.5 million in funds to support 92 community groups across Canada for rural capital projects.
“The FCC AgriSpirit Fund supports rural communities at the heart of Canadian agriculture,” Sophie Perreault, FCC executive vice-president and chief operating officer.said.
“We are honoured to support the projects that help keep these communities as vibrant hubs for rural Canadians.”
“This year, the FCC AgriSpirit Fund awarded between $5,000 and $25,000 for community improvement projects that enhance the lives of rural residents. Examples include capital expenditures on equipment purchase and installation, energy efficient building improvements and repairs, and the purchase of rescue and fire equipment,” FCC said in a statement on Sept. 8.
Over the past 17 years, the FCC AgriSpirit Fund has supported 1,356 projects, an investment of $16.5 million.
