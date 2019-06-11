Farewell Hanny and Tanny

The Prince Rupert goats’ brief stay in town has come to an end

Tuesday afternoon saw the removal of goats Hanny and Tanny from the Moby Dick Inn. Owner Teresa Lee brought them from Hazelton a few weeks ago to help tend to the inn’s lawn, but was unaware of a city bylaw that forbids livestock in the city.

At a city council meeting on June 10 councillors decided they will look into whether the law needs changing. But for now, the goats are gone. Lee said she plans to bring the goats back if the bylaw is amended at a later date.

Alex Kurial | Journalist