Farewell Hanny and Tanny

The Prince Rupert goats’ brief stay in town has come to an end

Tuesday afternoon saw the removal of goats Hanny and Tanny from the Moby Dick Inn. Owner Teresa Lee brought them from Hazelton a few weeks ago to help tend to the inn’s lawn, but was unaware of a city bylaw that forbids livestock in the city.

At a city council meeting on June 10 councillors decided they will look into whether the law needs changing. But for now, the goats are gone. Lee said she plans to bring the goats back if the bylaw is amended at a later date.

Alex Kurial | Journalist
Alex Kurial 
Send Alex email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Cyclist’s cross-Canada ride cut short after traffic stop nets drugs, weapons

Just Posted

Farewell Hanny and Tanny

The Prince Rupert goats’ brief stay in town has come to an end

Council Briefs, June 17: “Goat bylaw” in review

Weed shops now in province’s hands, 2018 in review, and new members on airport board

Tahltan reach benefits agreement over Seabridge’s massive KSM gold mine project

$308M agreement provides additional billions for Tahltan jobs, contracts

B.C. court to mull continuing order against Coastal Gaslink pipeline opponents

Coastal GasLink was granted an interim injunction in December following arrests and protests

Up to $20K offered to small businesses affected by northwest B.C. wildfires

Red Cross has $10 million to dispense

From cardboard to cardboat: Prince Rupert and Haida Gwaii sea cadets compete at Seafest

The Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corps pair off in race by the harbour at Seafest 2019

Cyclist’s cross-Canada ride cut short after traffic stop nets drugs, weapons

The man was riding his bike illegaly along the Port Mann Bridge when traffic cops pulled him over

Commons committee urges feds to consider decriminalizing simple drug possession

Commons health committee is also recommending a public-awareness campaign

Owner shocked after dog left in B.C. vet’s freezer for 78 days

B.C. College of Veterinarians investigating case of 13-year-old Chow Chow named Brooke

‘It just felt wrong’: Good Samaritan saves B.C. senior from gift card CRA scam

Woman sees elderly gentleman counting a big stack of pre-paid cards and warns store staff

B.C. music teacher suspended after telling student to kill himself

Pekarsky was teaching Grade 9 band class at an independent school in Delta at the time of the incident

‘eHarmony of food’: Website matches up businesses and charities to reduce waste

Schools, shelters, food banks can get healthy, fresh food from shops, farms, retailers

160 jobs lost as B.C. mill announces indefinite closure

Workers and production will be shut down by August

VIDEO: Toronto Police investigate Warriors fan ‘sucker punched’ after Raptors game

Police say no one has come forward with more information

Most Read