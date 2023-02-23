Fantasy creatures will take over 31st annual Children’s Fest in Prince Rupert

Crowds at Children’s Fest on March 7, 2020 at the Jim Ciccone Centre drew more than 1500 throughout the five-hour annual festival sponsored by Prince Rupert Special Events. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Children’s Fest is returning to the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre on March 4th for the first time in three years.

Fairies, dwarves, elves, wizards and warlocks will be taking over the gyms at the 31st annual Children’s Fest, which would have been the 32nd if not for the COVID shutdown. The last publically attended event was in 2020. The 30th children’s fest in 2021 was video broadcast in a different format.

The theme for this year’s event is “Fantasy” Alex Hogendoorn, president of the Prince Rupert Special Events Society said.

The organization is inviting attendees to dress up as characters from their favourite magical world, such as a hobbit, an orc or fairies.

Children will have the chance of face decoration to look like a mystical creature by a face-painter who will have their transforming paints at hand. Kids will be able to craft their own costume, whether it is a crown, headband or armband at the “imagination station”, Hogendoorn said.

The old-time much-loved bouncy castle will jump-start the little ones to a day of fun. A fish pond, beanbag toss and the returning fan-favourite plate-spinning with Ada Gee will entertain all ages. Gee uses a turntable-style apparatus that youngsters can douse with paint as it spins, Hogendoorn said.

One attraction that the president of the PRSE is personally most excited about is the foam sword fight. Teams of 12 will be lined up on both sides of the gym before facing off in an epic battle. Hogendoorn hinted that kids who come in costume may be given an extra advantage in the duel.

Chidren’s Fest this year will provide every child who attends an opportunity to experience the live-action role play (larping) battle, Hogendoorn said.

Activities will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the civic centre followed by a free swim at the Earl Mah Aquatic Centre from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

With the assistance of several community sponsors, including Chances Prince Rupert, Trigon, the Lion’s Club and the City of Prince Rupert entrance to the day’s festivities are by donation so all families can attned.

The Prince Rupert Special Events Society hosts four events each year: Seafest, Canada Day, Winterfest and Children’s Fest. These events require volunteers and the society is still looking for people to help with set-up and take-down for Children’s Fest. Anyone who is interested can email office@prspecialevents.com.

Kaitlyn Bailey | Local Journalism Initiative Reporter