Oliver Stewart looks at the button blanket his mother made when he was 10 years old. He hasn’t seen it since it was stolen three years ago. (Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)

Family reclaims stolen First Nations regalia found at thrift store

Salvation Army finds Indigenous regalia that was stolen from a Prince Rupert home three years ago

Treasures are found every day at thrift stores, but a recent find at the Salvation Army’s store on Third Avenue in Prince Rupert is being called a “blessing.”

On April 10, a woman was walking by the storefront when the display in the window caught her eye. The mannequins were wearing her family’s regalia — which had been stolen three years before.

“We immediately took it out of the window, locked it in the office until all the channels were followed to make sure it got back to the right people,” store manager Roma Dawe said. The display had only been set up 20 minutes before the woman walked by.

“Today we get to return it,” Dawe said at the thrift store the next day while waiting for the family to arrive. “Oh, it’s a wonderful feeling. It’s like I get goosebumps. Wow.”

When she first saw the donations, Dawe said she asked herself, “Why would somebody donate this? It’s precious.”

READ and WATCH MORE: A new husband-and-wife duo take the Salvation Army reins

The hand-sewn pieces include a vest, button blanket, tunics and fur-trimmed boots, all complete with delicate First Nations designs.

“I’m just really glad it’s going back where it belongs,” Dawe said.

The woman’s cousin, Oliver Stewart, came to take his family heirlooms home. His mother was the one who made many of the regalias that were found.

When asked if Stewart thought he would see his mother’s handiwork ever again, he said, “No, never. I didn’t ever think I would. It means a lot.

“I was 10 years old when she made this,” he said with the button blanket in his hands and tears in his eyes. “I’d just like to say thank you, guys.”

Lieutenant Sabrina Silvey, the corps officer for the Prince Rupert Salvation Army, said, “It was absolutely heartwarming to know that something so precious was taken away and we could return it. That doesn’t happen very often. It’s a good story, and I’m glad we were a part of it. It’s a blessing.”

READ and WATCH MORE: Gingolx bring a full house to All Native opening ceremonies


keili.bartlett@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘He was a gift:’ Broncos stats keeper remembered for math, memory, kindness
Next story
Trudeau to talk NAFTA with Mexican president, U.S. vice-president while in Peru

Just Posted

Family reclaims stolen First Nations regalia found at thrift store

Salvation Army finds Indigenous regalia that was stolen from a Prince Rupert home three years ago

Search continues for David Kim, five days later

Prince Rupert RCMP, Terrace Search and Rescue teams continue to look for Kim along the Skeena River

Humboldt Broncos T-shirts raise $1,400 for team’s families

Video of students at Prince Rupert Middle School wearing the T-shirts and showing their support

Jersey Day in honour of the Humboldt Broncos

People across Canada are sharing photos and messages today to support the Humboldt families

VIDEO: Getting soaked at Shames Mountain’s Slush Cup

Skiers and snowboarders share tactics on how to make it safely across the icy pond

This Week Podcast — Episode 80

Learn all about the City of Prince Rupert’s new app and emergency notification system

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Sister reflects on life of brother, Humboldt Broncos head coach

“He was a leader, he was a true, true leader”

B.C. groups form coalition with ‘Scrap the Speculation Tax’ campaign

Concerned British Columbians launch campaign to Scrap the Speculation Tax

B.C.-based airline expands route network

Flair Air announces more routes effective June 15

Who’s afraid of Friday the 13th?

Is friggatriskaidekaphobia harmless fun, or should we be proceeding with caution today?

B.C. mom backs MP’s calls for criminal probe of opioid manufacturers

Helen Jennens is supporting a MP’s calls for the federal government to launch a criminal investigation against the manufacturers of opioids

Trudeau to talk NAFTA with Mexican president, U.S. vice-president while in Peru

Trudeau will aim to advance Canada’s position on North American free trade talks when he meets with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto

Canadian home sales plunge 22.7% in March

March home sales volume plunges 22.7%, national average price down 10.4%: CREA

Most Read