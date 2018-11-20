Family of Cameron Kerr plead for driver to come forward

“Stand up and be a human.”

Those were the only words that father Calvin Kerr said aloud during a news conference with RCMP on the fatal hit and run of his son, Cameron Kerr.

Cameron’s family made the public appearance today at 1 p.m., pleading for the driver responsible for his death to come forward.

Garrett Kerr, Cameron’s brother, says the tragedy has devastated the family.

The family of Cameron Kerr plead for the driver involved in the hit and run to come forward.

“The uncertainty of the circumstances around his death is eating our souls,” he said. “If you were involved in the incident that led to my brother’s death, you’ve taken the light from our lives.

“My world and that of my family was shattered. I lost my best friend since I was two years old and I had to tell my parents that they would never see their son again.”

Cameron had attended the wake of a close friend in New Remo on the night of Nov. 18. While walking home eastbound towards Terrace on Hwy 16 between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m., he was struck by an oncoming pickup.

Responding to a public tip, RCMP found Cameron’s body in the ditch later in the day. He was not reported missing.

Sgt. Shawn McLaughlin, from RCMP’s West Pacific Region Traffic Services, says police have no doubt the person who hit Cameron knew what had happened.

“We believe there is a person or persons involved and we want to remind the public that whoever aids in this sort of situation, in this sort of crime, is just as culpable”

Police have determined the vehicle involved is a 2011-2016 Ford F350 pickup with damage to the passenger side, including the mirror. Tips from the public have led police to recover a boat trailer, which has been seized for further examination.

“This is a close-knitted community and Cameron was a very important part of the community, that has become evident in our investigations with the amount of tips and co-operation that we have received from the public, which has been tremendous,” says Sgt. McLaughlin.

“Anything they may believe that may be out of the ordinary or suspicious, no matter how small, could be helpful in this investigation so please come forward. It’s not a waste of our time— we will chase down and explore any lead we receive.”

Garrett says that Cameron had a smile that could light up any room and that he touched more lives than anyone can imagine. Cameron had played for the Terrace River Kings for a number of years and was big into paddling, making him known in other Northwestern communities

“He was one of the most compassionate, courageous kind and genuine person that anyone has known… he was the happiest in the outdoors, on the snow, in the mountains and especially on the river”

Sgt. McLaughlin says that resources have been brought in to assist in the investigation.

Police are urging for anyone with information, or dash camera video footage, that was driving that route between those hours to call Sgt. Shawn McLaughlin with West Pacific Region Traffic Services at 250-638-7438 or, if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).