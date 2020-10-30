Failure of Government and airlines leave regional and community airports on the brink of financial collapse

Prince Rupert Regional Airport Manager Rick Leach said on Oct. 29 that small community airports, like YPR, need a government cash infusion to survive COVID-19. (Northern View file photo)

An urgent government cash infusion is needed by small community airports like Prince Rupert Regional Airport (YPR), Rick Leach airport manager said, regarding an Oct. 28 press release from the Regional Community Airports of Canada (RCAC).

“The failure of government and the airline industry to embrace a holistic approach to aviation support during the COVID-19 pandemic is leaving the regional and community airports of this country on the brink of financial collapse and airlines facing massive rates and fees increases in 2021,” the RCAC said.

According to the RCAC unless governments step in with direct financial support community airports will be unable to meet the operating costs as all airports have been hit with severe reductions in revenues and reduced or canceled air service.

Leach told The Northern View that each airport is different depending on the level of service they are receiving or the level of service they have lost during COVID-19, as well as the general financial health of the airport. While Prince Rupert saw air service return in late June, there are many community airports that have had no service at all.

“They have gone for an extended period of time without any revenue,” he said.

