Eyes of Wonderment and 3D whale fin feature on new Ts’msyen pole in Prince Rupert

Roberta Edzera, principal of Indigenous Education at SD52 stands with Ty’msyen carver and artist Russel Mather who created the 360 degree pole, with unique 3D whale fin which was unveiled on Nov.29. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View.)

A 360-degree totem pole which took more than three years to complete, carved by Ts’msyen artist Russell Mather was unveiled in the Charles Hays Secondary School learning commons on Nov. 29.

The pole will be known as “Asda Wagayt La’ooy” meaning “since time immemorial,” Mather told The Northern View.

While it was his first time creating the special fully round carved pole with the assistance of staff and students, he added another unique feature not usually found. Mather said he was proud to include the 3D whale fin extending from near the base of the pole.

Mather has been carving commercially since 2019, but his journey into art and culture started when just six-years old.

The full circumferenced pole includes “motifs” he said, with the Raven, Eagle, Wolf, and Black Fish, which he said is commonly known as the Killer Whale.

At the very top of the pole are two sets of eyes. One set is elongated and the other rounded. the pole which stands in the school library depicts the transfer forward of knowledge.

“These are the knowledge holders with the elongated and ovoid eyes,” Mather explained. “They are the ones who are passing forward the knowledge. On the other side, we see the learners with round eyes of wonderment.”

With an initial pole design envisioned at the beginning, the original composition developed as the carving process progressed.

“It’s morphed over the time we’ve been working on it. There’s been a few renditions,” Mather said. “But in the wings we have the face of truth … and the other is of reconciliation.”

“My late father always told me, ‘don’t forget anybody. Don’t leave anybody out, even the non-Ts’msyen. So, in our law … those people who don’t have crests or social status we take them as butterfly. Within every crest, there is one butterfly.”

Roberta Edzera, Principal of Indigenous Education at School District 52 said discussions for a stronger Ts’msyen presence in the library started with the talks of renovations more than three years ago.

“Part of the goal was to have a really strong local Ty’msyen visual presence and feel in the library,” she said, adding there was an engineering steel support beam which was included in the planning. Using artistic ingenuity the 360 degree pole now covers the beam.

Edzera said the pole is situated right in the middle of the library so students and community members can enjoy it from all angles.

“So, that way, it’s part of the learning. They can ask questions about it, they can learn about it and just be grounded by the beauty of the Ts’msyen pole and the story that goes with it.

So, in the essence of it is kind of like truth and reconciliation … this pole, like the Ty’msyen way of knowing and ways of living is what we’ve been doing since time immemorial. We’ve been learning and teaching about the truth and our stories and way of being and then passing that knowledge on so people can learn more and do more — and that is continual. That represents what we now call Truth and Reconciliation.”

It was for these reasons, she said and with the guidance of the Sm’alygax Language Authority, the name of the pole “Asda Wagayt La’ooy” (Since time immemorial) was chosen.

The principal explained while Prince Rupert is on traditional Ts’msyen territory, Charles Hays Secondary is on the territory of the Gits’iis.

“So Russ met with the Gits’iis members and got approval. They supported and guided us and they were present at the blessing on Oct. 11, which was done by Smoogit Gitxoon, [Alex Campbell].”

Because the school library has limited space, the unveiling ceremony on Nov. 29 was an intimate one with 50 invited guests, however, the celebration afterward saw upwards of 150 in the multipurpose where drumming, gifting and food sharing took place.

“It was so powerful. beautiful and intimate. The cultural energy in the room was so meaningful. It was so moving.

Andrew Samoil, superintendent of SD 52 said the pole completes the transition of the CHSS library to a true Learning Commons.

“In addition to the physical and virtual spaces the pole provides the focus for a cultural space. The pole is a visual reminder to students of the land and territory where we learn, live, and play.”

