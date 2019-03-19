Nanaimo RCMP closed off area around the police detachment due to suspicious packages. KARL YU/The News Bulletin

Explosives unit brought in after suspicious boxes left at B.C. RCMP detachment

Nanaimo RCMP issues all clear after packages were found on lawn earlier in the day

Streets around the Nanaimo RCMP detachment are open to traffic after two suspicious packages were dealt with by a bomb squad this afternoon.

Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, told the News Bulletin that the RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit came to Nanaimo from the Lower Mainland and rendered the packages safe. Select streets near the Prideaux Street detachment, which were closed as a precautionary measure, are now accessible to traffic again, but the main office will be closed as people were sent home due to the incident, he said.

According to a press release issued earlier, police found the two packages on an adjacent lawn to the detachment at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning and “out of an abundance of caution” evacuated part of the building and closed it off to the general public.

Police also closed a portion of Fitzwilliam Street, between Prideaux and Milton streets, to vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

An RCMP explosives dog conducted a preliminary assessment, according to police, and the explosive disposal unit was consulted.

O’Brien said police don’t know where the packages originated from.

“We’re reviewing the video footage, but nothing that we can use at this point,” he said.

Non-emergency lines were not impacted by the closure. The office will re-open tomorrow morning, O’Brien said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 250-754-2345.


