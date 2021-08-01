The area between Pandosy Street and KLO Road remains cordoned off as RCMP investigate a suspected targeted shooting that sent two men to the hospital on Saturday, July 31. (Jef Hill/Contributed)

Explosive device found at site of Kelowna shooting that sent 2 men to hospital

Mounties continue to investigate alleged targeted shooting that happened on Saturday, July 31.

Kelowna RCMP have located an item believed to be an explosive device in the area of Pandosy Street and KLO Road where a targeted shooting sent two men to the hospital on Saturday, July 31.

Both victims were transported by BC Emergency Health Services to hospital for treatment of their injuries. Kyle Gianis, 37, was treated for non-life threatening injuries and has since been released from the hospital. A 25-year-old Surrey man remains in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses reported a man fleeing the scene in a silver SUV. No arrests have been made at this time.

“We have reason to believe this was a targeted attack on these two men,” says Insp. Beth McAndie. “Because of his criminal activities and associates, Mr. Gianis poses a threat to our community and the public in general, and we are putting all our resources into investigating this newest incident.”

No further information is being released at this time, but Kelowna RCMP is urging anyone who witnessed or has knowledge of the shooting to come forward to speak with police immediately.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

