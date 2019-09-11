120,000 customers without power in northern B.C. after transmission failure

BC Hydro expects power restored to most customers by 12:30 a.m.

More than 100,000 customers in northern B.C. are without power due to a transmission failure caused by a suspected lightning strike, according to BC Hydro.

Impacted communities run north and west of Prince George, including Vanderhoof, Smithers, Fort St John, Dawson Creek, Chetwynd, Hudsons Hope, Terrace, Houston and Burns Lake.

Crews are beginning restoration efforts across the region, working to restore all customers in the next few hours. The utility company says power has been restored in Prince George and most customers can expect theirs back by 12:30 a.m.

Dispatch at Prince George RCMP confirmed there was some sort of explosion in Prince George, however, fire crews say they were not connected.

As of 9:40 p.m. there were 72 outages recorded in northern B.C. effecting 78,952 customers and 37 recorded in central interior B.C. affecting a further 43,542.

BC Hydro stated that crews are investigating.

– with files from Brittany Gervais

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist
Jenna Cocullo 
Send Jenna email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
OxyContin maker reaches tentative U.S. opioid-crisis settlement

Just Posted

120,000 customers without power in northern B.C. after transmission failure

BC Hydro expects power restored to most customers by 12:30 a.m.

VIDEO: No parents please: Teens get a space of their own at Prince Rupert’s civic centre

The city’s recreation department is still looking for community donations to fill up the youth hub

SD52’s literacy intervention program reads as a success

The program was implemented in Spring 2019 for 16-20 weeks

Jays brew up a slo-pitch title

Sea Sport also slugs their way to “A” League tourney win

Moresby Tank Removal Project moves forward; Port Edward to receive more than $1M from Ridley Tax

Council briefs, Monday Sept. 9

STORY & PHOTOS & Video: The Northern View’s inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby

The event was in support of North Coast Community Services

The Northern View’s inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby in Prince Rupert this Saturday

More than $7,000 up for grabs for biggest legal salmon and halibut

The Northern View Cannery Road Race is less than two weeks away

Northern View takes on scenic half-marathon, 10k, 5k, and 1k kid fun

The Force is in him: Alberta boy gets ‘Star Wars’ model of his heart

Doctor used 3D models of the boy’s heart to help explain why he had to get a transplant

Opioids to be dispensed via vending machine on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, doctor says

Dr. Mark Tyndall says vending machine will help prevent overdoses from fentanyl-laced street drugs

Libs, Tories start campaign in dead heat, with NDP, Greens tied: poll

Survey suggests Conservative support at 35 per cent nationally, Liberal at 34 per cent

Invasive honeybee-eating hornets with toxic sting found on Vancouver Island for first time

Asian giant hornet sting can cause dizziness, says B.C. Ministry of Agriculture

B.C. communities call for changes to ambulance response priorities

Rural regions may lose coverage, firefighters could help

PHOTOS: Canada, U.S. first responders remember 9/11 victims at Peace Arch Park

American and Canadian first responders shared grief at annual event

Most Read