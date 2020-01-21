Avalanche control work is planned between Legaic Rd and Frank St. for 136.8 km. (File photo)

Expect delays between Terrace and Prince Rupert on Highway 16

Avalanche control work is planned between Legaic Rd and Frank St. for 136.8 km

Commuters can expect delays on Highway 16, in both directions until 4 p.m. today.

Avalanche control work is planned between Terrace to Prince Rupert near Legaic Rd and Frank St. for 136.8 km.

The work is scheduled to last from 3 p.m.-4 p.m.

Avalanche control work is 16 km west of Terrace. Road closure is expected to add a travel delay of up to 30 minutes.

Commuters can check Drive BC for updates.

READ MORE: City of Terrace says it’s ready to tackle winter weather

READ MORE: ‘Scariest boat ride of my life’: Passengers trapped by ice on rocky B.C. ferry sailing

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist
Jenna Cocullo 
Send Jenna email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. teacher suspended for poking student in stomach, pulling another’s ponytail
Next story
Alberta bulldog breeder ordered to refund B.C. buyer over puppy’s behaviour

Just Posted

Prince Rupert makes the cut in draft Alaska Marine Highway System schedule

Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities releases proposed AMHS schedule

Expect delays between Terrace and Prince Rupert on Highway 16

Avalanche control work is planned between Legaic Rd and Frank St. for 136.8 km

Winter weather, burst pipes, destroys Cradles to Moccasins space

Prince Rupert’s North Coast Community Services looking for temporary space to house services

Senior Rainmakers take both games against visiting Brookswood Secondary

Charles Hays sweeps the weekend series against the AAA Langley side

Disrespectful that Horgan won’t meet during northern B.C. tour: hereditary chief

Na’moks said he was frustrated Horgan didn’t meet with the chiefs

VIDEO: Lineups outside grocery stores in St. John’s as state of emergency continues

A snowstorm on Friday dropped a whopping 76 centimetres

WEB POLL: Are you in favour of LNG exports from the North Coast?

AlaskCAN LNG recently announced their goal of building a $12 billion LNG… Continue reading

Canadian law firm launches class action on behalf of Iran flight victims

Flight 752 was shot down by Iran shortly after take off

Mission Hill cellarman fired after mistakenly dumping $162K of wine down the drain

The former employee filed a grievance with the West Kelowna winery but was unsuccesful

B.C. player becomes only second Canadian to enter Hall of Fame of Baseball

Walker received 76.6 percent of the Baseball Writers of America Association vote

Boy, 13, arrested after alleged assault involving girl at B.C. middle school

Boy alleged to have used ‘inappropriate levels of force’ to injure the girl

WATCH: Protesters block entrance to Victoria government building to support Wet’suwet’en First Nation

A letter with four demands was delivered to the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources

Hospital patient pleads guilty to dumbbell assault of nurse in Abbotsford

Neale Heath admits to assault causing bodily harm in attack last September

‘Epic sky palace’: B.C. businesses help create dream treehouse for boy recovering from cancer

‘It was kind of a bright shining beacon at the end of a horrible, dark tunnel’

Most Read