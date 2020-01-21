Expect delays between Terrace and Prince Rupert on Highway 16

Avalanche control work is planned between Legaic Rd and Frank St. for 136.8 km

Commuters can expect delays on Highway 16, in both directions until 4 p.m. today.

Avalanche control work is planned between Terrace to Prince Rupert near Legaic Rd and Frank St. for 136.8 km.

The work is scheduled to last from 3 p.m.-4 p.m.

Avalanche control work is 16 km west of Terrace. Road closure is expected to add a travel delay of up to 30 minutes.

Commuters can check Drive BC for updates.

