Expect delays between Terrace and Prince Rupert on Highway 16

Commuters can expect delays on Highway 16, in both directions until 4 p.m. today.
Avalanche control work is planned between Terrace to Prince Rupert near Legaic Rd and Frank St. for 136.8 km.
The work is scheduled to last from 3 p.m.-4 p.m.
Avalanche control work is 16 km west of Terrace. Road closure is expected to add a travel delay of up to 30 minutes.
Commuters can check Drive BC for updates.
Jenna Cocullo | Journalist
Jenna Cocullo
Send Jenna email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter