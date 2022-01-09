Classroom chairs (Pixabay photo)

Classroom chairs (Pixabay photo)

Ex-Burnaby teacher disciplined for engaging in ‘inappropriate physical contact’ with students

Teacher had female students volunteer for project about ‘athleticism’

A former Burnaby teacher has been disciplined for using his position to engage in “inappropriate physical contact” with female students, according to the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation.

Documents posted last week by the B.C. Teacher Regulation Branch state that Alvin Yik-Bun Lau was a high school teacher in Burnaby when is school district reported his conduct to the commissioner last January.

According to a consent resolution agreement signed by Lau, he asked female students at his school to volunteer for a “research project about athleticism” outside of class time between September 2017 and June 2018. During that time he engaged in “inappropriate physical contact” with the students.

Lau took a leave of absence in September 2019 to “pursue other employment” and then resigned from the school district in January 2021.

As part of the agreement released last week, Lau agreed not to apply for a teaching certificate for nine months because his behaviour made the students “feel very uncomfortable and detrimentally affected their learning environment.”

His previous teaching certificate had expired in November 2021.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Schools

Previous story
Environment Canada warns of rapidly changing conditions amid B.C. winter storms
Next story
First Nation says Alberta is preventing it from taking control of child welfare

Just Posted

Weapons were seized from an 11th Ave East residence on Jan. 8, after a gunshot was reported on Jan. 7. A Prince Rupert man has been arrested. (Photo: supplied RCMP)
Loaded and prohibited firearms and weapons seized in Prince Rupert

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued the alert for the North Coast and Haida Gwaii on Jan. 9. Gust upwards of 110 km/h are forecast. (Photo: Melissa Boutilier/The Northern View)
Wind alert in effect for North Coast and Haida Gwaii

Cory Ryan has been braving the harbour waters as a crew member for more than 36 years on the Metlakatla ferry service, transporting the village children to and from school each day.
Heart of our City – Cory Ryan, heart of the harbour

The CCGS Sir John Franklin is an offshore science research vessel and helped escort three BC Hydro technicians to Bella Bella on Jan. 7. (Photo: Facebook)
Coast Guard escorts BC Hydro crew through storm to Bella Bella