Evictions necessary for Prince Rupert housing situation: Pinecrest Restoration Initiative

Numbered company issuing renovictions offering compensation, restoring garbage services

  • Mar. 5, 2020 10:40 a.m.
  • News

The new owners behind the renovictions of an estimated 200-plus renters in Prince Rupert say the evictions are necessary.

“Currently, a substantial portion of Prince Rupert housing stock is aging, including the existing Pinecrest Townhouses and Ocean Side at First Ave. Pinecrest, which consists of 32 affordable, family-oriented units, is a prime example of the challenges currently facing this housing market. The structures have been steadily deteriorating, and extensive investigations show that unless immediate renovations are completed, Prince Rupert risks losing this crucial supply of affordable family housing completely,” the statement, sent by Dale Schuss, president of RandallNorth Real Estate Services on behalf of a numbered company that calls itself in the statement “Pinecrest Restoration Initiative”, to The Northern View.

“The renovations are too comprehensive to allow people to stay: the presence of toxic components and the extent of required work means continued occupancy would endanger the well-being and the health of residents.

“We know this can be a stressful and disruptive time for Pinecrest and Ocean View tenants and their families, and that is why, from the outset of this project, we had always planned provide a compensation package to help tenants during this transition period.”

In response to the Feb. 28 article published by thenorthernview.com, the company said they believe the number of people impacted is closer to 125 versus 200.

Regardless, the company stated that garbage disposal is an issue they have addressed.

“We know that garbage disposal has been an issue for Pinecrest tenants, and as new owners this is unsatisfactory. Upon taking over the ownership of the Pinecrest townhomes, Pinecrest Restoration Initiative signed a new agreement with the garbage disposal company for improved service. Unfortunately, there was an interruption due to the changing of service providers, however they have committed to coming this Monday, March 2, 2020. Service will then continue on a weekly basis.”

In the statement, Pinecrest Restoration Initiative said it plans to meet with a tenant representative, Mayor Lee Brain and MLA Jennifer Rice and outline the compensation package they say is four times what is set out by the Residential Tenancy Act.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Former mill worker unhappy with B.C. forestry retirement bridging rules following imprecise language
Next story
Pipeline protesters planned B.C. legislature occupation, minister says

Just Posted

Tenants under eviction notice to meet today

Pinecrest and Ocean View “evictees” to review options

Evictions necessary for Prince Rupert housing situation: Pinecrest Restoration Initiative

Numbered company issuing renovictions offering compensation, restoring garbage services

Wet’suwet’en elected council wants in on pipeline, B.C. land talks

Deal with Ottawa, Victoria leaves councils out, hereditary chiefs told

Prince Rupert dancers on pointe in world premier ballet tour

Anne of Green Gables spotlighted Spectrum students

Terrace farm hosts second annual meet and greet for farmers in Skeena-Bulkley Valley

The event will be held at Thimbleberry Farm in Terrace on March 7

VIDEO: Ottawa considering funds to help people, business as COVID-19 spreads

The risk of community transmission of the virus is still considered low in Canada

UPDATE: Arrests made, tires slashed on patrol cars in northern B.C., says RCMP

But a Gitxsan hereditary chief says 14 were arrested, as fight over natural gas pipeline continues

Pipeline protesters planned B.C. legislature occupation, minister says

Scott Fraser ‘disappointed’ as five people arrested, removed

Cat shot in face survives after rescue by Good Samaritan

Taken to a Lower Mainland shelter, Lennox was rushed to a vet and is now recovering

Former mill worker unhappy with B.C. forestry retirement bridging rules following imprecise language

‘We don’t know how we’re going to make it’

B.C. senior in critical condition after contracting COVID-19

Woman, in her 80s, had recently travelled to India and Hong Kong

Supreme Court will not hear B.C. groups’ Trans Mountain pipeline expansion appeal cases

As usual, the Supreme Court did not give any reasons for its decision

Large raid in Kootenays nets drugs, weapons, cash

Multiple search warrants result in the arrest of five men and drug, cash seizures

It’s up to all Wet’suwet’en people to work through agreement: Bellegarde

The focus of the draft agreement is Wet’suwet’en rights and land title

Most Read