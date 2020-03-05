Evictions necessary for Prince Rupert housing situation: Pinecrest Restoration Initiative

The new owners behind the renovictions of an estimated 200-plus renters in Prince Rupert say the evictions are necessary.

“Currently, a substantial portion of Prince Rupert housing stock is aging, including the existing Pinecrest Townhouses and Ocean Side at First Ave. Pinecrest, which consists of 32 affordable, family-oriented units, is a prime example of the challenges currently facing this housing market. The structures have been steadily deteriorating, and extensive investigations show that unless immediate renovations are completed, Prince Rupert risks losing this crucial supply of affordable family housing completely,” the statement, sent by Dale Schuss, president of RandallNorth Real Estate Services on behalf of a numbered company that calls itself in the statement “Pinecrest Restoration Initiative”, to The Northern View.

“The renovations are too comprehensive to allow people to stay: the presence of toxic components and the extent of required work means continued occupancy would endanger the well-being and the health of residents.

“We know this can be a stressful and disruptive time for Pinecrest and Ocean View tenants and their families, and that is why, from the outset of this project, we had always planned provide a compensation package to help tenants during this transition period.”

In response to the Feb. 28 article published by thenorthernview.com, the company said they believe the number of people impacted is closer to 125 versus 200.

Regardless, the company stated that garbage disposal is an issue they have addressed.

“We know that garbage disposal has been an issue for Pinecrest tenants, and as new owners this is unsatisfactory. Upon taking over the ownership of the Pinecrest townhomes, Pinecrest Restoration Initiative signed a new agreement with the garbage disposal company for improved service. Unfortunately, there was an interruption due to the changing of service providers, however they have committed to coming this Monday, March 2, 2020. Service will then continue on a weekly basis.”

In the statement, Pinecrest Restoration Initiative said it plans to meet with a tenant representative, Mayor Lee Brain and MLA Jennifer Rice and outline the compensation package they say is four times what is set out by the Residential Tenancy Act.