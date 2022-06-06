Bulkley River (left) and the Telkwa River (right) meet in Telkwa, increasing the river flow. High water advisories have been issued for the weekend (June 3-5) warning people to stay clear of the rivers and their banks. (Deb Meissner photo)

Evacuations, local state of emergency in northwest B.C., as flood risk rises

Flood danger dropping for much of the southern Interior, from the Cariboo Plateau to the US border

Evacuation orders have been issued for three small communities in northwestern British Columbia as the flood risk rises across the region.

Residents of the Terrace-area communities of Old Remo, New Remo and Usk were ordered out of their homes Sunday evening and told to register at a community centre just east of Terrace.

The Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine also declared a local state of emergency as a flood watch remains in place for the Skeena and Bulkley rivers from Telkwa and Smithers to Terrace.

Flood watches were posted Sunday for the Dean River in the Fraser Plateau east of Bella Coola and for the Liard River and its tributaries around the northeastern B.C. community of Fort Nelson and along Highway 97 toward Watson Lake.

High streamflow advisories cover many other streams and rivers in the northwest corner of the province.

The River Forecast Centre says weekend rain and steady warming across northern B.C. will continue to swell waterways at least through Monday but it says the flood danger is dropping for much of the southern Interior, from the Cariboo Plateau to the U.S. border.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Sandbagging machine operational in Terrace

RELATED: Evacuation alert over flooding in low-lying areas issued in Smithers

B.C. Floods 2021

 

Floodwaters cover a road after water began to recede at Everglades Resort on Hatzic Lake near Mission, B.C., on Sunday, December 5, 2021. Evacuation orders have been issued for three small communities in northwestern British Columbia as the flood risk rises across the region. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Floodwaters cover a road after water began to recede at Everglades Resort on Hatzic Lake near Mission, B.C., on Sunday, December 5, 2021. Evacuation orders have been issued for three small communities in northwestern British Columbia as the flood risk rises across the region. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Previous story
Prince Rupert students running and jumping for the win
Next story
Canada celebrates final days of Queen’s Platinum Jubilee festivities

Just Posted

The RCMP arrested, and subsequently released, two more opponents of the Coastal GasLink pipeline for setting up a blockade near the construction site in Houston on Monday morning, Nov. 29. (Gidimt’en Checkpoint/ Facebook)
Crown proceeds with criminal charges against 15 Coastal GasLink pipeline opponents

Chad Day (left), president of the Tahltan Central Government visits a mining project in Northwest B.C. (File photo)
B.C., Tahltan sign historic agreement on gold and silver mine

Bulkley River (left) and the Telkwa River (right) meet in Telkwa, increasing the river flow. High water advisories have been issued for the weekend (June 3-5) warning people to stay clear of the rivers and their banks. (Deb Meissner photo)
Evacuations, local state of emergency in northwest B.C., as flood risk rises

Prince Rupert city council passed the third reading of a zoning bylaw amendment to permit a site-specific distillery and tasting room on May 30.
Distillery plans still brewing for Prince Rupert downtown core