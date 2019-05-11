The wildfire near Fraser Lake which has grown 100 hectares in size. This photo was taken on the south side of the highway across Fraser Lake sawmill. (Submitted photo)

Active wildfire raging in Lejac near Fraser Lake

The fire has grown 260 hectares in size

There is an active wildfire in Lejac near Fraser Lake.

As of 10:49 pm on May 11, the size of the wildfire is estimated to be 260 hectares in size and an evacuation notice is in effect.

The evacuation order, published on the RDBN’s website covers areas south of Highway 16 to south of Roys Lake, and west and east of Seaspunkut 4 (Lejac).

READ MORE: UPDATE: Evacuation ordered amid Fraser Lake fire

The fire is 5 kms east of Fraser Lake, said Molly Blower, information officer at the Prince George Fire Centre. She said the first phone report came in at 3 pm today.

The cause of the fire is not known yet, she said, adding that there are 20 BC Wildfire firefighters on the scene. The BC Wildfire Service website stated that their are 4 airtankers and several pieces of heavy equipment on site.

Plans for evacuation are currently underway and the RCMP have conducted tactical evacuations, Blower said.

Residents have been asked to leave the area affected immediately. If there are any emergencies, please contact RDBN at 250-692-3195 or 1-800-320-3339 or Emergency Management BC at 1-800-663-3456, according to a media release published by the regional district.

Blower said the current wildfire is in a similar location as the 2018 Shovel Lake Fire but couldn’t confirm if it is an overlap with last year’s fires.

Fraser Lake firefighter Robert Kuffert said that the fire is moving in an easterly direction.

More to come

The 2018 Shovel Lake Fire that burned approximately 6 km north of Fraser Lake. (BC Wildfire photo)

