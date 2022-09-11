The Fraser Valley Regional District has ordered all properties highlighted in red to leave immediately as the Flood Falls Trail wildfire draws dangerously close. (Screenshot/Fraser Valley Regional District evacuation order)

The Fraser Valley Regional District has ordered all properties highlighted in red to leave immediately as the Flood Falls Trail wildfire draws dangerously close. (Screenshot/Fraser Valley Regional District evacuation order)

Evacuation order issued for some properties near Hope as area wildfire spreads

Residents in part of Laidlaw told to leave immediately

The residents of at least four properties in the region of Laidlaw, just outside of Hope, have been told to get up and leave immediately, as the Flood Falls Trail wildfire draws dangerously close.

The Fraser Valley Regional District issued the evacuation alert around midday Sunday (Sept. 11), saying there is “an immediate danger to life safety and health” for those in Electoral Area B.

Specifically, residents of addresses 59100 Laidlaw Road, 59800 Hunter Creek Road, 58970 Laidlaw Road and 594020 Laidlaw Road, as well as any others without official addresses in the highlighted area, have been told they must leave.

Residents are told to close their windows and doors, shut off gas and electrical appliances but leave their fridges and freezers on, and close their gates. They can gather critical items and pets, but are told not to take too much time or bring too much with them. They are also asked to check on neighbours and make sure everyone makes it out safe.

Anyone who needs help leaving can call the district’s emergency operations centre at 778-704-0400 or, in an emergency, 911. All evacuees should register for Emergency Support Services at ess.gov.bc.ca.

The Flood Falls Trail wildfire is estimated at 458 hectares as of Sunday morning, and has closed Highway 1 eastbound between Chilliwack and Hope. An air quality advisory is in effect for the area.

READ ALSO: Highway 1 eastbound closed as Flood Falls Trail wildfire grows to 458 hectares

