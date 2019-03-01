Fire Chief Howard Exner investigates the scene of Wednesday’s first fire at Anita Place Tent City. (THE NEWS/files)

Evacuation order granted for B.C. tent city

Provincial fire commissioner supports request by Maple Ridge fire chief.

After three fires in two days this past week, and nine total since the inception of Anita Place Tent City, the City of Maple Ridge was granted an evacuation order Friday for the homeless camp on 223rd Street.

The city was advised that an evacuation order was issued by the Provincial Fire Commissioner after an application by Maple Ridge Fire Chief Howard Exner.

The written order describes that the evacuation has been ordered as “a result of the existence of fire hazards and the risk of explosion” and that “there is an imminent and serious danger to life and property if persons are permitted to occupy.”

The order follows three fires – two Wednesday and another early Friday – at the municipal property.

Multiple propane cylinders were found in the remains of the burnt structures, including cylinders that had exploded due to the extreme heat from the fires.

No one was injured in any of the fires.

The order includes the stipulation that “all fire hazards, including flammable liquid and flammable compressed gas containers be removed from the property. In making the order, the Provincial Fire Commissioner calls upon the “assistance of police and local fire prevention authorities.”

The city is coordinating evacuation plans with the Maple Ridge Fire Department and Ridge Meadows RCMP.

“The city will reach out to B.C. Housing to ensure that the camp occupants have shelter during the evacuation period.”

Earlier Friday, the city doubled security around the camp and requested additional police attention.

“At the end of the day we want everyone to feel, and be, safe,” said Mayor Mike Morden. “I also ask that people who are frustrated with the situation stay clear of the camp and give our law enforcement and fire professionals the space to do their work.

“What’s been taking place at the camp is untenable and unacceptable for the camp residents, the people in the neighbourhood and first responders.”

Previous story
Walmart to make ‘every effort’ to keep disabled greeters

Just Posted

Nathan Cullen not seeking re-election

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP calls it quits after 15 years

A local man water skied on the harbour Wednesday

Judson Rowse took advantage of the unseasonal warm weather

KAPS hopes to get hands on handhelds under Save-On program

Director hopes more food surplus items will be made available, like sandwiches

Ridley Terminals donates $1 million to community projects

Prince Rupert coal terminal donates $288,500 to school district for Truth and Reconciliation plan

Metlakatla transitions treaty negotiations to Stage 5

Indigenous nation near Prince Rupert moves closer to self-governance agreement with province

Learning about Prince Rupert literacy

North Coast Literacy Now hosted its ninth annual fair on Feb. 24

Evacuation order granted for B.C. tent city

Provincial fire commissioner supports request by Maple Ridge fire chief.

VIDEO: NHL goaltender Carey Price comforts young fan who lost mom to cancer

She died before she could make son’s dream come true to meet Price

“Hangry” kids prompts petition for longer lunch time at B.C. elementary schools

Parent concerned school lunches are coming home uneaten and kids hungry and tired

Canada goose dies after being shot in leg by an arrow

Elizabeth’s Wildlife Center in Abbotsford fields ‘tons of calls’ about injured bird in Langley

Airports feared losing revenue to Uber and Lyft. Here’s what happened.

Ride-hailing could mean few would pay for parking and rental cars

Wilkinson apologizes for comments made about rental crisis

BC Liberal leader was under fire for calling renting a ‘fun’ and ‘wacky’ time

Cat-phishing tops list of Better Business Bureau’s 10 scams of 2018

More than 50,000 scams were reported across Canada last year

Canada approves extradition for Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou

Chief financial officer is wanted in the United States on allegations of fraud

Most Read