Eva Clayton has been re-elected as president of the Nisga’a Lisims Government. (File photo The Terrace Standard)

Eva Clayton re-elected as Nisga’a Lisims president

Full government slate chosen

Eva Clayton has been re-elected as president of the Nisga’a Lisims Government, easily besting her closest competitor, H. Mitchell Stevens, by 958 votes to 454.

Voting day for Nisga’a national and local government positions was held Nov. 4 but final votes were not released until the weekend once mail in, electronic and other ballot counting was complete.

This was the third presidential election in which Clayton and Stevens have faced each other.

Elected first in a 2010 by-election, Mitchell defeated Clayton in the next full election in 2012 only to be defeated by Clayton in 2016.

Nisga’a elections are held every four years.

Also running for the presidential spot were Sheldon Martin who received 322 votes, Matt Moore who received 147 votes and Brad Mercer who received 38 votes.

Under Clayton’s leadership, the Nisga’a have continued to pursue industrial development, including efforts to attract liquefied natural gas facilities.

In 2019 the Clayton and Tahltan Central Government president Chad Day signed a deal affirming a close working relationship to boost employment while protecting the environment.

And this year the Nisga’a were among a number of northwestern First Nations to agree to share information and to cooperate on common issues such as housing, youth, employment and training.

Brian Tait is returning as chairperson of the Nisga’a Lisims Government, one of the top four key Lisims positions, by collecting 1044 votes to 928 for Jacob McKay.

Corinne McKay, who had been secretary-treasurer, was defeated in her reelection bid by Charles M. Morven, 1,111 votes to 818.

Also defeated was Willard Martin who lost his position as chairperson of the council of elders to Herbert Morven who collected 773 votes to 573 for Martin and 575 for Julia Adams.

