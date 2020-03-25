Prince Rupert city hall (The Northern View file photo)

EOC issues two new orders to Rupert residents

State of emergency orders to limit grocery stores and travellers’ isolation

The Prince Rupert Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) has issued two new orders on March 24, following the declaration of the state of local of emergency at the City Council meeting on March 23.

The orders are based on recommendations from local health care providers.

The first order states that all foreign and domestic travellers, with the exception of essential service workers must self isolate for 14 days, the City said in a press release.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Prince Rupert city council declares state of emergency

“All grocery stores in Prince Rupert will limit to 50 people at one time. People will be greeted at the entrances and will be provided hand sanitizer. Entry and exit will be limited to one entrance. All patrons at the checkout lines will maintain two meters (six feet) between each person. Establishments will create markers on the floor where carts or buggies may be placed in order to ensure distance is met. Rations and limits on certain items may be imposed on the recommendations from the local emergency personnel and health professionals,” the EOC said in the second order.

These orders have been issued by the City of Prince Rupert due to immediate danger to life safety caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and are issued under the Emergency Program Act.The City will follow current and future Provincial and Federal orders with respect to other businesses and their operations.

“To keep up to date on what emergency measures are in place sign up for our emergency notification system at https://princerupert.connectrocket.com/, by calling 311 between 9:30 am and 4:30 pm, or go to www.princerupert.ca/covid19 for the most up to date City information” a City press release said.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert doctors push for stringent COVID-19 measures

Once there is additional information and clarity on emergency measures the City will issue a notice to residents on all effective orders and will include information on service levels, as well as resources for the community to access supports. The City will also be sending a notice containing information on emergency measures once there is additional clarity on all effective orders.

“As noted in prior communications, we are endeavouring to do our best to keep the community healthy and well-informed, and we are asking you to do your part to do the same. Please take immediate steps to reduce contact with those outside your home, and refer yourselves and others to official channels for information,” said the City.

 
