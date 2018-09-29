Environment Canada warns of early snowfall on Interior passes, Coquihalla

Special weather statement issued for B.C. Interior

Though autumn has just nicely settled in over B.C., it looks like the white stuff might be making an early appearance in the province’s interior Sunday.

Environment Canada has issued a weather statement for the Connector, Kootenay Pass and Coquihalla areas calling for rain and the potential of snow in the interior.

The statement reads: “an approaching low pressure system combined with snow levels lowering to 1,200 to 1,500 metres will give snow to the Southern Interior highway mountain passes overnight through Sunday.”

Five to 10 cm of snow is forecast on the Connector, and two to four cm on the northern part of the Coquihalla.

The statemen continues, noting: “rain is expected over the Coquihalla Summit and Allison Pass as snow levels are forecast to remain above these passes.”

Be sure to check Environment Canada weather reports and Drive BC for information if you plan on travelling through the interior passes. Winter tires are required to be installed on vehicles travelling at high elevation beginning Monday.

Previous story
VIDEO: SOGI 123 protesters clash at B.C. Legislature

Just Posted

Northwest dragon boat team wins at Penticton Dragon Boat Festival

Northwest Wave Riders won the women’s “Diamond-B” division on Sept. 8 and 9

Where there’s smoke, there’s fish

Gitmaxmak’ay Nisga’a Society teaches youth in Prince Rupert how to smoke black cod

Orange Shirt Day returns to Prince Rupert Sept. 28

Students at Roosevelt School and CHSS learned about residential schools and reconciliation

WEB POLL: Are you happy with the new dog park being built next to Mckay Street Park?

A new dog park to replace the dog park at Doug Kerr field is being built on Mckay Street

Earl Mah Aquatic Centre to open by Oct. 15

City anticipates Oct. 15 open day, but is pushing for earlier time if possible

This Week Podcast — Episode 104

Hear from Prince Rupert’s newly acclaimed Mayor Lee Brain about his vision for the future

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

Environment Canada warns of early snowfall on Interior passes, Coquihalla

Special weather statement issued for B.C. Interior

Masoli tosses 3 TDs as Ticats rout Lions 40-10

B.C. slips to 6-7 on CFL season

B.C. moms gather to breastfeed in a park and end the stigma

The annual Breastfeeding Challenge was held this morning

Latte, espresso or freshly brewed: It’s National Coffee Day

How much caffeine keeps your health in check? Officials recommend 3 cups a day.

Retired DFO scientist plans wild salmon research expedition in Gulf of Alaska

Expedition outlined during fish farm industry meeting in Campbell River

Sex abuse scandal: Pope seeks prayers to fight ‘devil’

Vatican said Pope Francis had asked for Catholics worldwide to unite and pray the Rosary each day during October

ICBC overhaul includes new $50 fee for lending out your car to friends, family

Unlisted driver protection one way the B.C. NDP and ICBC is planning to overhaul the Crown corporation

Most Read