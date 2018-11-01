Environment Canada forecasts deluge for Lower Mainland, snow for northwestern B.C.

On the south coast, Environment Canada is forecasting 60 to 80 millimetres of precipitation.

Residents of British Columbia’s Bulkley Valley are greeting winter-like conditions while those in parts of the inner south coast are splashing through a deluge as Environment Canada posts weather warnings for those regions.

Rainfall warnings are issued for the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound and parts of Metro Vancouver while a snowfall warning is in effect for the Bulkley Valley, including the communities of Burns Lake and Smithers.

Ten to 15 centimetres of snow is expected across the Bulkley Valley.

Meteorologists say the snow should switch to rain by later in the day.

On the south coast, Environment Canada is forecasting 60 to 80 millimetres of precipitation.

The hardest hit areas of Metro Vancouver are expected to be the North Shore, as well as Coquitlam and Maple Ridge, but the storm is due to ease by Thursday.

Related: B.C. opens 2,000 shelter beds ahead of cold winter season

Related: More rain in the forecast for the Okanagan-Shuswap

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Federal health minister responds to dying woman’s pleas to change law
Next story
Pittsburgh synagogue suspect pleads not guilty

Just Posted

LNG panel featured at First Nations business forum

Fourth annual Nation2Nation forum expanded over two-days

Winter season prompts BC Bus North schedule changes

Schedule changes designed to complete trips along Highway 16 during daylight hours

Minister Sims speaks on need for improved connectivity in northern B.C.

Jinny Sims stopped in Prince Rupert as part of a tour promoting a new cell tower in Witset

LETTER: Disturbing Halloween imagery will keep me off website until after holiday is over

Surrey councillor-elect says photo showing woman dressed as zombie should never have been on home page

Prince Rupert Yacht Club upcycles historical beacon

Canadian Coast Guard helped install the beacon previously used on the Bonilla Island light station

This Week Podcast — Episode 109

A Prince Rupert Public Library special with Lou Allison and what to read this fall season

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

BC Conservatives want in on electoral reform debate

Interim leader Scott Anderson of Vernon says all parties should be included, not just NDP, Liberals

Ruptured Enbridge natural gas pipeline is back in action

Pipeline is operating at 80 per cent capacity

Minor earthquake recorded off coast of B.C.

The 4.9 magnitude quake struck 9:22 p.m. on Halloween night

Environment Canada forecasts deluge for Lower Mainland, snow for northwestern B.C.

On the south coast, Environment Canada is forecasting 60 to 80 millimetres of precipitation.

Pittsburgh synagogue suspect pleads not guilty

Robert Gregory Bowers, accused in the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre, appeared briefly in federal court to face charges he killed 11 people.

Federal health minister responds to dying woman’s pleas to change law

Audrey Parker, who is terminally ill, says she will be ending her life sooner than she would like because Canada’s assisted dying law is too restrictive.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Churchill as town celebrates rail line repairs

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in a northern Manitoba community to celebrate repairs to its rail line.

Most Read