Environment Canada calls for chances of snow on B.C. highways this weekend

A cold airmass is settling over B.C. Interior and will persist through the weekend

Major highways across B.C.’s Interior may see significant amounts of snowfall this weekend, Environment Canada has warned.

A cold airmass has settled over the region and is expected to stay through the weekend, the national weather agency said in a special weather bulletin Friday morning.

The weather agency said that snow is plausible, but exact amounts remain uncertain.

“Lesser elevation passes, including Rogers Pass, the Coquihalla Highway and the Okanagan Connector, should see snow near the summits beginning today with light accumulations possible through the weekend,” the statement reads.

Meanwhile, the Kootenay Pass, as well as portions of Highway 97 near the Rocky Mountain and highwats west of Fort Nelson could see anywhere between five to 15 centimetres of wet and dry snow by Saturday night.

Areas along the B.C.–Alberta border are expected to see snow, as well. In the Elk Valley, freezing levels will hover just above the valley bottom Friday afternoon and drop overnight. A changeover to snow is likely, forecasters predict, with periods of snow possibly persisting through Sunday.

In the north, rain showers are expected to turn into wet flurries, bringing snowfall starting Friday afternoon.

A return to drier conditions and seasonal temperatures are expected early next week.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Students skip school, join climate strikes across B.C.
Next story
‘We’ll keep him in our hearts:’ Dog dies after plunging off Vancouver Island cliff

Just Posted

Prince Rupert students are baking a difference

Students at Annunciation are doing their part in Hurricane Dorian relief in the Bahamas

LETTER: Separating Fletcher’s facts from fiction

Tom Fletcher would do well to take Greta Thunberg’s advice.

Bitumen shipped to Port of Prince Rupert

Company says shipment proves the viability of the BitCrude transportation

Communities seek reforms to B.C. wildfire, flood response

‘Stay and defend’ homeowners put risk on local government

LETTER: Alaska fisheries harvest a small proportion of the Skeena River

Alaska Department of Fish and Game respond to claims that they are stealing all the salmon

WEB POLL: What are the 3 most important issues for you in the federal election?

With the federal elections coming up, we want to know what matters to Prince Rupert

Rural grant program will be back next year, John Horgan vows

B.C. premier says mill closures are urgent priority

Students skip school, join climate strikes across B.C.

At least 25 Fridays for Future protests set for Friday in all corners of B.C.

Mayor hopes guilty verdict brings closure to family of murdered Oak Bay girls

Andrew Berry found guilty of second-degree murder of his two daughters

Daughter of patient charged in Abbotsford nurse attack says she warned hospital of danger

Jen Goodkey pleads for help and warns that her father is ‘very dangerous’ while in state of psychosis

Environment Canada calls for chances of snow on B.C. highways this weekend

A cold airmass is settling over B.C. Interior and will persist through the weekend

RCMP put brakes on notorious B.C. highway driver

‘Okanagan Bob’ slapped with licence suspension, hefty fines

‘We’ll keep him in our hearts:’ Dog dies after plunging off Vancouver Island cliff

Nikki Bigger will leave the Cowichan Valley with a broken heart and without Frankie.

Stolen husky mascot costume returned to Prince George humane society

Suspect nabbed after photo surfaced of them wearing the costume, riding a bike in broad daylight

Most Read