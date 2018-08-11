The main entrance at G.R. Baker Hospital after a vehicle drove through it on Friday night (Aug. 10). Heather Norman photo

Vehicle drives into Quesnel hospital doors in attempted robbery

The police are still looking for the suspects

At around midnight last night (Aug. 10), someone drove into the doors of the G.R. Baker Memorial Hospital in Quesnel and attempted to steal an ATM.

An officer on the scene says they are still looking for the suspects in question, and could not confirm whether it was a car or a truck that drove into the doors.

READ MORE: Quesnel crime rate almost four times national average in 2017

The main doors of the hospital are cordoned off by police tape, and there is shattered glass littered in by the broken doors and throughout part of the parking lot.

While the main entrance remains closed, the old main entrance and the emergency entrance remain open. Outside the hospital, one sign reads “Use old main entrance,” while a hand written sign says “Hospital closed to visitors until further notice. Emergency and lab services enter through [emergency] please.”

More to come.


heather.norman@quesnelobserver.com
Like us on Facebook

Previous story
UPDATED: Matthew Vincent Raymond, 48, charged in Fredericton shooting
Next story
B.C. Conservatives want a full overhaul of ICBC

Just Posted

Heart of Our City: Sandy Smith’s gift of knowledge

In Prince Rupert, Sandy Smith teaches others how to weave cedar — for free

MVP of the Week – Always chippin’ in

Jackie Touchet’s love of golf has taken her around the country and back to Prince Rupert

District extends State of Emergency another week

There’s lots of work ahead, but today was a good day: BC Wildfire Service

Inspection report reveals multiple failures in Prince Rupert ammonia leak

68kg ammonia tank was being stored improperly in a shipping container outside the arena

Wildfires 5 km from northwest B.C. fibre-optic cable

CityWest said fire unlikely to affect northwest B.C. internet service

This Week Podcast — Episode 97

Meet the first political candidate for the 2018 municipal elections in Prince Rupert

The Northern View 2018 Readers Choice

Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Sept. 7

B.C. Conservatives want a full overhaul of ICBC

Their goal is to reduce insurance rates for B.C. drivers.

Vehicle drives into Quesnel hospital doors in attempted robbery

The police are still looking for the suspects

UPDATED: Matthew Vincent Raymond, 48, charged in Fredericton shooting

Man accused of killing Bobbie Lee Wright, Donnie Robichaud, Const. Robb Costello, Const. Sara Burns

Removal of John A. Macdonald statue at B.C. City Hall met with divided crowd

People debated race and politics while Sir John A. Macdonald was removed from Victoria’s City Hall

Fat Girls hike too: Body-positive group looks to form new chapter in B.C.

Organizers are hosting a pop-up hike in Vancouver’s Stanley Park

U.S. President Trump threatens auto tariffs against Canada if trade talks fail

Canadian officials have insisted Ottawa hasn’t been sidelined during the U.S.-Mexico discussions

Crash reported after plane stolen from Seattle airport

Sea-Tac officials said the airline employee had ‘conducted an unauthorized takeoff without passengers’

Most Read