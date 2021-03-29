A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared on March 29 at the Prince Rupert Regional Hospital third floor patient care unit. (Image courtesy CDC)

COVID-19 outbreak declared at Prince Rupert Regional Hospital

Enhanced measures and monitoring are in place at the Northern Health facility

A COVID-19 outbreak at Prince Rupert Regional Hospital has been declared on March 29 by Northern Health Medical officers.

The outbreak in the Patient Care Unit on the third floor has involved four lab-confirmed cases of the virus in patients.

A press release issued Monday morning stated that ongoing monitoring and testing is underway to identify any additional cases.

Limiting the movement of staff and patients between care areas of the hospital is underway as part of the enhanced outbreak control measures put in place.

“The facility is taking steps to protect the health of staff and those they care for, with enhanced outbreak precautions such as, but not limited to, increased frequency of cleaning and infection control measures and enhanced symptom monitoring among all staff and patients.”

Public health officials will continue monitoring over the coming weeks. The outbreak will be declared over only when they are confident that chains of transmission have been stopped.

 
