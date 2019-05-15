Enhanced lighting installations underway at Second Avenue crosswalk

After several pedestrian collisions in Prince Rupert, the province is delivering street upgrades

Crosswalk upgrades are underway on Second Avenue West and Third Street on May 15. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

The crosswalk upgrades in Prince Rupert continue to roll out as crews are busy installing lighting on Second Avenue West.

Improvements to the Second Avenue and Third Street intersection will include enhanced lighting, upgraded poles and signage, according to the Ministry of Highways and Infrastructure.

The call for upgrades came after reports that 11 pedestrians were hit by vehicles in 2017, seven of those crashes occurred on crosswalks.

The City of Prince Rupert and Complete Streets Prince Rupert pushed for crosswalk and visibility improvements along the Highway 16 corridor from McBride Street and Second Avenue West, which is controlled by the provincial government.

Since late 2018, the province’s contractors have been installing new poles, signals and lights.

Shannon Lough | Editor

