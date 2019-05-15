Crosswalk upgrades are underway on Second Avenue West and Third Street on May 15. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Enhanced lighting installations underway at Second Avenue crosswalk

After several pedestrian collisions in Prince Rupert, the province is delivering street upgrades

The crosswalk upgrades in Prince Rupert continue to roll out as crews are busy installing lighting on Second Avenue West.

Improvements to the Second Avenue and Third Street intersection will include enhanced lighting, upgraded poles and signage, according to the Ministry of Highways and Infrastructure.

The call for upgrades came after reports that 11 pedestrians were hit by vehicles in 2017, seven of those crashes occurred on crosswalks.

READ MORE: Federal government seeks public feedback on pedestrian safety

The City of Prince Rupert and Complete Streets Prince Rupert pushed for crosswalk and visibility improvements along the Highway 16 corridor from McBride Street and Second Avenue West, which is controlled by the provincial government.

Since late 2018, the province’s contractors have been installing new poles, signals and lights.

READ MORE: Crews begin Highway 16 upgrades

Shannon Lough | Editor
Shannon Lough 
Send Shannon email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

 

Crosswalk improvements are underway on Second Avenue West and Third Street to enhance lighting for pedestrians in the area. (Ed Evans / The Northern View)

Previous story
Tax decrease for Port Edward residents
Next story
Man charged with murder, assault in Victoria appears in court

Just Posted

Cullen demands action on Ecstall River

Failing to penalize parties involved undermines all salmon conservation efforts, MP says

Enhanced lighting installations underway at Second Avenue crosswalk

After several pedestrian collisions in Prince Rupert, the province is delivering street upgrades

Tax decrease for Port Edward residents

Residents paying less taxes than Prince Rupert, a new financial plan, and Seafest soccer tournament

Butze Rapids Trail closed for gravel maintenance

The North Coast trail is expected to reopen on May 15

NW-ACE Program celebrates its 10th cohort in Prince Rupert

Congratulations to the 13 graduating Aboriginal entrepreneurs from northwest B.C.

Softball season well underway on Rupert fields

After merging baseball and softball, the teams are stronger than ever

Bucks stop Raptors 108-100 in series opener

Milwaukee takes 1-0 leads in NBA’s Eastern Conference final

MPs condemn B.C. RCMP interrogation of Indigenous girl who reported sex assault

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale calls the interrogation techniques shown in the video ‘abhorrent’

Burmese python too big for B.C. put on one-way flight to Toronto

Snake will be going to his forever home at a reptile zoo just north of the city

Looking forward to money laundering probe, Rich Coleman says

B.C. Liberal MLA has faced accusations he didn’t do enough

Two pillows, ‘Magic Wand’ vibrator at centre of B.C. civil dispute between exes

Whether the items were gifted under Canadian law or not main argument in Civil Resolution Tribunal case

Carfentanil, an opioid more toxic than fentanyl, linked to more deaths in B.C.: Coroner

There were 64 deaths linked to carfentanil in the first quarter of 2019, compared to 35 in all of 2018

Richmond woman dies with husband and brother in Alaska float plane crash

The float planes collided Monday near the southeast Alaska town of Ketchikan.

B.C.’s role should be considered in guard’s alleged sexual assault of inmates: lawyer

Two men have accused a prison guard of sexually assaulting them in the 1980s

Most Read