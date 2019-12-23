Employee killed in incident at fish farm off Vancouver Island’s west coast

Company offers resources and support through difficult time.

A Cermaq Canada employee was killed in an incident at a farm site off the west coast of Vancouver Island, the company confirmed Monday.

“Regretfully and with deep sadness, Cermaq Canada can confirm there has been a fatality related to an incident at one of our sites located off the west coast of Vancouver Island,” read a statement from the company. “Out of respect for the family of the employee who has passed, the employees involved, and the official follow up process, we will not be providing any further details at this time.”

Through the statement, Cermaq offered condolences and support for the family and friends of the deceased.

“We are providing resources and support for our employees and families as they work through this tragic and difficult time. The coast guard were contacted immediately, and we will continue to work with all authorities. As the investigation progresses, we will share what we can, when it is appropriate.Thank you in advance for your patience and understanding.”


andrew.bailey@westerlynews.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Bump in low-income rates expected as StatCan sets to redraw poverty line
Next story
B.C. woman pulled over for being impaired passenger gets licence, car back

Just Posted

Brand new mural hangs at Conrad Elementary

Artist Kelli Clifton created “Skeena Salmon”, with some youthful assistants

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP calling for independent review of RCMP action at Gidimt’en

Bachrach wants the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission to conduct a review of RCMP action

Rainmakers start defence of home court with a splash

The rain was coming down outside and on the court as Charles Hays ran over Caledonia

Junior Rainmakers rattle off wins at Polars Tourney despite tough draw

Charles Hays comes up a game short of the title, but leave Prince George with several statement wins

Blue Knuckle Derby hoping to break 2019 record

Prince Rupert’s 27th annual Lions Memorial Blue Knuckle Fishing Derby a week away

Here’s what’s open on Christmas Day 2019

From movie theatres to stores, here’s what’s around

WEB POLL: Will you be making a New Year’s resolution?

Let us know what you plan to do once the clock strikes midnight!

No tsunami threat after multiple earthquakes off the coast of northern Vancouver Island

No tsunami threat: Emergency Info BC

Log export fee reduction aims to revive B.C. coast logging

Forests Minister Doug Donaldson eases wood waste rules

Employee killed in incident at fish farm off Vancouver Island’s west coast

Company offers resources and support through difficult time.

B.C. woman pulled over for being impaired passenger gets licence, car back

The woman’s son was driving but she still lost her licence for 90 days

Police watchdog investigates after man dies during Coquitlam highway arrest

The man had been running in traffic and trying to get into a car

‘I don’t want to die,’ says woman stuck in B.C. hospital ER with pneumonia & heart condition

Woman with pneumonia spent days next to ER doors, slept in friend’s car in parking lot

OUTLOOK 2020: John Horgan on B.C. forests, union labour and ICBC

Premier’s year-end interview discusses NDP’s challenges

Most Read