New skills training in Prince Rupert will benefit local industry from having to not recruit outside of the province. The first group of Nisga’a students in the Emergency Workers Training Program finished the course on Nov. 10. The program was offered to unemployed or under-employed people from Northwest B.C. The skills are in such high demand that five out of the six graduates of the program started employment within three days of finishing the course. See story on Page 6. Photo submitted

New skills training in Prince Rupert will benefit local industry from having to not recruit outside of the province. The first group of Nisga’a students in the Emergency Workers Training Program finished the course on Nov. 10. The program was offered to unemployed or under-employed people from Northwest B.C. The skills are in such high demand that five out of the six graduates of the program started employment within three days of finishing the course. See story on Page 6. Photo submitted

Emergency skilled worker training will benefit local industry

Recruiting for skilled emergency workers has been challenging in Prince Rupert

A group of students from Nisga’a Education and Skills Training (NEST) have benefited from a new emergency worker program which in turn will benefit local industry and trades from not having to recruit employees from outside of the province.

“We are lacking high angle rope rescue skills in the region and we would rather have locals trained than recruit out of the area,” Carmen Adams, Employment Advisor for NEST said.

The program was offered to those unemployed or under-employed and the skills are in such high need that five out of the six graduates had started employment within three days of finishing the first-time course, Adams said.

The demand for skills such as those taught in the course is extremely high because there are not enough qualified workers in the North Coast area James Webster North Coast B.C. area coordinator for Irwin’s Safety and Industrial Labour said. Irwin’s was the course facilitator and trainer.

“The rescue and confined space is highly sought after and is a specialized safety skill that local industry needs,” Webster said. “There are is a high demand for these skills. All over the province we have been bringing guys in from Calgary and out of province because there are not many local workers with the required training.

The six-week boot camp, which has an eight student cap, is divided up into individual certified components on emergency responder topics such as occupational first aid, high angle and confined space rescue, search and rescue, and bridging emergency responders, Carmen Adams Employment Advisor for NEST said.

The skills students are learning will be a benefit in the mining, oil and gas, forestry, construction and all local industries at a port related facilities Webster said.

“There is also a lot of seasonal wildfire work covered in the course. It is good to have those skills to bring to the local fire departments in the small remote communities. The skills are really valuable,” he said.

“It was a great confidence builder for the participants and great to see their transitions knowing they could do an intense course and pass,” Adams said noting the diversity of male and female students in the course was a benefit and good to see.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Langley church fined for holding in-person Sunday service
Next story
LNG projects hold out potential for lower gas user rates

Just Posted

Illustration courtesy Pacific Northern Gas Illustration shows what’s involved with the plan by Pacific Northern Gas to expand the capacity of its natural gas line serving the northwest.
LNG projects hold out potential for lower gas user rates

LNG plants planned for Port Edward and Terrace

Prince Rupert carving artist Henry Kelly is having his work installed on Nov. 20, as a permanent art exhibit at the Prince Rupert Regional Airport. The traditional cedar canoe is a welcome symbol to those arriving at YPR. (Photo: supplied)
Art unveiling ceremonies at YPR cancelled due to new pandemic restrictions

Coast Tsimshian Cultural Exhibit at Prince Rupert Regional Airport features local carvers

K-J Millar/The Northern View
Northern Health reports new highest number of COVID-19 cases in one day

Thirty-three cases were reported on Nov. 22

CIHL games for the 2020-2021season like this one between the Rupert Rampage and the Terrace River Kings on Feb. 21, 2020, have been cancelled due to the global pandemic. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Rupert Rampage season cancelled amidst global pandemic

Central Interior Hockey League cancels 2020/21 season - open to exhibition games if possible

Jennifer Rice is sworn into legislature as NDP BC Northcoast MLA via online ceremonies on Nov. 24 by Premier John Horgan and Kate Ryan-Lloyd clerk of the legislature. (Photo supplied)
Jennifer Rice sworn in as NDP North Coast MLA

BC legislature has highest women governed caucus in Canadian history

A bus shelter in White Rock is emblazoned with an ad from B.C.’s Office of the Human Rights Commissioner on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (Black Press Media files)
VIDEO: ‘Am I racist?’ campaign asks British Columbians to confront their unconscious biases

Signs asking British Columbians to think about racial injustice have been put up across the province

Black Press Media and BraveFace have come together to support children facing life-threatening conditions. Net proceeds from these washable, reusable, three-layer masks go to Make-A-Wish Foundation BC & Yukon.
Put on a BraveFace: Help make children’s wishes come true

Black Press Media, BraveFace host mask fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Foundation

Jim Neufeld, 55, was last seen leaving his home in Penticton Jan. 21, 2009. (RCMP photo)
Human remains found off U.S. coast in 2009 identified as Penticton man

Jim Neufeld, 55, was last seen leaving his home in Penticton Jan. 21, 2009

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond speaks to a reporter in Vancouver on November 13, 2015. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
No evidence that B.C. ER staff played blood alcohol level game, but Indigenous racism ‘widespread’

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond releases findings of independent investigation

(Dave Landine/Facebook)
VIDEO: Dashcam captures head-on crash between snowplow and truck on northern B.C. highway

Driver posted to social media that he walked away largely unscathed

Menno Place. (Google Street View image.)
B.C. care home looks to hire residents’ family members amid COVID-19-related staff shortage

Family would get paid as temporary workers, while having chance to see loved ones while wearing PPE

B.C. Finance Minister Carole James and Premier John Horgan announce $5 billion emergency fund for COVID-19 unemployment and other relief, B.C. legislature, March 23, 2020. (B.C. government)
Carole James stays on to advise B.C. Premier John Horgan

Retired finance minister to earn a dollar a year

Langley RCMP issued a $2,300 fine to the Riverside Calvary church in Langley in the 9600 block of 201 Street for holding an in-person service on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, despite a provincial COVID-19 related ban (Dan Ferguson/Black Press Media)
Langley church fined for holding in-person Sunday service

Calvary church was fined $2,300 for defying provincial order

A pedestrian makes their way through the snow in downtown Ottawa on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Wild winter, drastic swings in store for Canada this year: Weather Network

In British Columbia and the Prairies, forecasters are calling for above-average snowfall levels

Most Read