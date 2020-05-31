North District Emergency Response Team and Police Dog Services assisted the Prince Rupert RCMP on May 30, 2020 to execute a search warrant. (Photo: Supplied)

Emergency Response and Police Dog teams assist local RCMP in search warrant

Man arrested, drugs and loaded weapon seized

A 45-year-old man was arrested in Prince Rupert, following a search warrant execution in the early morning hours on Saturday (May 30). Drugs, drug paraphernalia and a load weapon were seized.

More than 15 officers from the RCMP, the North District Emergency Response Team (ERT) and the Police Dog Services attended the matter at a home in the 1500 block of Eight Ave. West.

The ERT is the tactical squad of the RCMP and are highly trained police officers who use tactics, specialized weapons and equipment to resolve high-risk situations.

The man, who was arrested as a result of the findings, was later released with a future court date.

“Prince Rupert RCMP want to remind the public to report any suspicious activity to the Prince Rupert RCMP or to call Crime Stoppers,” a media statement issued on May 30, said.

B.C.'s Central Kootenay region declares state of emergency, issues evacuation orders

