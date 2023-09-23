A downed tree at the corner of 7th Street and 2nd Ave west temporarily cut power to 1041 BC Hydro customers. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Emergency Hydro outage planned for Prince Rupert tonight

Hydro claims outage is required to make urgently needed repairs

BC Hydro has scheduled an emergency power outage for tonight from 10 p.m. – 4 a.m. (Sept. 23 – 24).

The outage is required in order for crews to safely make urgently needed repairs, the City of Prince Rupert said in a Facebook post.

“BC Hydro has informed us that they are contacting the hospital and grocery stores, and we encourage you to share this information with friends, family and neighbours,” the post stated.

Prior to the power going out this evening, the public utility advises it is wise to turn off sensitive electronic devices.

Hydro is also informing the public that work will continue until Monday and is requesting that customers to reduce their electricity usage in order to minimize additional potential outages in our area.

