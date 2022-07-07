(Google Maps)

(Google Maps)

Emergency crews tend to woman struck by train in Chilliwack

Incident with Rocky Mountaineer train happened near First Avenue and Prest Road in Chilliwack

Emergency crews in Chilliwack were called out to a woman who was struck by a Rocky Mountaineer train on Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened near First Avenue and Prest Road sometime around 3:45 p.m. on July 7.

According to crews on scene, the woman was under the passenger train but not in pain nor trapped in any way.

It is believed the woman was a pedestrian.

A landing zone was being set up at the Chilliwack Airport for an air ambulance.

Crews called for other trains to be halted.

Check back here for more info as it becomes available.

Note: An earlier version of this story stated the collision happened near Walden Street.

 

Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking News

Previous story
‘It kind of makes my heart sing:’ Advocate welcomes federal single-use plastics ban

Just Posted

A home was evacuated on McConnell Crescent due to bank erosion and landslides. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock/Terrace Standard)
Terrace home evacuated due to land erosion

A photo from Nov. 2021, when the RCMP were deployed at Morice Forest Service Road. The Crown counsel will be pursuing criminal charges against 19 of the 27 arrested from the site. (Gidimt’en Checkpoint Facebook photo)
Key leader of Coastal GasLink pipeline opposition charged with criminal contempt

Port Edward councillor is pleased with the federal government’s new fire-related rail-safety precautions announced on July 5. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Port Edward councillor says new federal fire-related rail safety measures are not enough

The youth centre first broke ground on June 1, 2021 and had its grand opening on July 6, 2022. (Christian Apostolovski/Kitimat Northern Sentinel)
Haisla Nation’s $7 million youth centre opens its doors for the first time