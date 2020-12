Prince Rupert Fire Rescue attended a fire in the 816 block of Third Ave. on Dec. 7 just after 6 p.m.

They were supported by Prince Rupert RCMP and BC ambulance at the incident across from Save-0n-Foods grocery store.

Prince Rupert Fire Rescue was unavailable comment. BC Hydro has disconnected power to the building.

Fire crews were still on the scene just before 10 p.m.

More to come

